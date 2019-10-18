DA fears spats will mar local polls 

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Lester Kiewit
18 Oct 2019 00:00
DAbacle: The Democratic Alliance’s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has fighting colleagues on his hands. (David Harrison)
The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is worried that infighting could negatively affect the party’s performance at the 2021 local government elections.
This week the party’s leadership had to intervene during a planned motion of no confidence into Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety, JP Smith, who is also the party’s deputy caucus leader.
Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela was forced to step in to negotiate with two caucus colleagues to withdraw their motion — at least for now.
It follows a similar motion last week, where the party’s Cape metro chairperson Grant Twigg also survived a motion of no confidence.
Elsewhere in the province, DA’s Knysna councillor Donovan Pofadder this week resigned as a public representative as well as a member of the party. He says ongoing infighting has become untenable.
“You can’t speak your mind anymore.
