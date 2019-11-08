Business

Aramco, the world’s biggest polluter, goes to market

Thando Maeko

Aramco produces 10.3-million barrels of oil a day.

Aramco produces 10.3-million barrels of oil a day.

It’ll be the largest stock market listing ever as the world’s leader in carbon emissions prepares for its initial public offering (IPO).

Saudi-owned Aramco aims to list 5% of its shares on the Riyadh-based bourse in December with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman insisting that the oil giant is valued at $2-trillion.

The IPO could raise $30-billion in capital for the firm, according to Forbes. This would be the largest in history, removing Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba from the top spot.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
oilMohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saudcarbon emissions taxcarbon emissionsbanksSaudi AramcoRoyal Dutch ShellHSBC BankGoldman SachsSaudi Arabia

Client Media Releases

BulkSMS.com
Optimise your SMS campaigns this Black Friday
ContinuitySA
ContinuitySA wins IRMSA Award with Resilience 2.0
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN invests in research, innovation
MTN
Summer of rewards for MTN prepaid customers
North-West University
NWU's humanities recognised in world rankings
Optimise your SMS campaigns this Black Friday
ContinuitySA wins IRMSA Award with Resilience 2.0
UKZN invests in research, innovation
Summer of rewards for MTN prepaid customers
NWU's humanities recognised in world rankings
Want to publish your media releases here?