Denel’s secret R6.3bn export deal

Thanduxolo Jika, Sabelo Skiti08 Nov 2019 00:00
Bilateral relations: President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Saudi Arabia last year; R10-billion of investment was raised. (Kopano Tlape/GCIS)
Struggling state-owned military technology and defence company Denel has clinched a R6.3-billion export deal but the details are still being kept secret after its presentation before Parliament’s public enterprises portfolio committee this week.
Denel’s board chairperson, Monhla Hlahla, told the Mail & Guardian that Denel had recently signed its largest export contract, worth R6.3-billion, but would not divulge with whom, as she was not at liberty to disclose such information.
“This is the largest contract. Now imagine if we can repeat such [get another big contract] and what we can do with the new technology.
