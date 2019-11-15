Giant new refinery: curse or boon?

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Thando Maeko
15 Nov 2019 00:00
Striking oil: Richards Bay is the proposed site for a new refinery. The Central Energy Fund is in talks with Saudi Arabia’s Aramco to develop the $10-billion project. (Hoberman Collection/Universal Images/Getty Images)
Global oil giant Aramco, owned by Saudi Arabia, will meet the Central Energy Fund (CEF) to discuss building a 300 000-barrels-a day new oil refinery and petrochemical plant in South Africa. But environmental experts have questioned whether the investment will meet the country’s energy and climate-related challenges.
The deal is expected to be discussed next week during a meeting between Aramco — the world’s largest oil company, which is set to become the largest initial public offering (IPO) on record — and CEF officials, when an Aramco delegation arrives in the country.
