Angolans feel let down two years into new presidency

Jon Schubert Jon Schubert is a political anthropologist working on neo-authoritarianism, state functionaries, infrastructures and crisis, mainly in Lusophone Africa. He holds a PhD from the University of Edinburgh and an MA from the University of Basel. A lapsed historian and erstwhile commercial risk forecaster, he is the author of 'Working the System. A Political Ethnography of the New Angola' (Cornell University Press, Sep. 2017) and currently a Leverhulme Early Career Fellow in the anthropology department at Brunel.