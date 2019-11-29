More Kwane Capital contracts red-flagged in Eastern Cape

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sabelo Skiti
29 Nov 2019 00:00
Troubling: Mcebisi Mlonzi’s company, Kwane Capital (formerly Laman) has contracts with various municipalities. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
In the past week two more fleet contracts awarded to Mcebisi Mlonzi’s company, Kwane Capital, by municipalities in the Eastern Cape have been flagged for irregularities.
The multimillion rand contracts, with the Port St Johns and Mbhashe local municipalities, were entered into in 2013 and 2015 respectively.
These are in addition to Kwane Capital’s contracts with the Amahlathi, Alfred Nzo and Raymond Mhlaba municipalities.
In Port St Johns the contract was to assist the cash-strapped municipality to access finance to enter into a contract to buy heavy equipment.
A forensic investigation report from 2016 detailed how the municipality was battling to secure funding through conventional avenues, so it put out a tender to procure the equipment.
The equipment, which included two graders, a roller, a bulldozer, an excavator, a truck with a winch and a tractor with a grid roller, was to be procured through a hire purchase agreement.
The contract was awarded to Mlonzi’s Laman Financial Services, which later became Kwane Capital, for a price of R31.5-million to be repaid over three years. The plan to repay the debt was for the municipality to use the plant equipment to grade roads in the municipality and then claim from the Municipal Infrastructure Grant.
The investigation found that within 18 months the municipality had repaid the R31.5-million debt, but continued to pay a further R10-million over six months.
