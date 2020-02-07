LOGIN
Subscribe
PoliticsTop Six

ANC agrees to discuss more seats in Western Cape

Bonginkosi Madikizela’s opponents say he can’t be premier because he can’t address the province’s crises.
Bonginkosi Madikizela said more seats in the provincial legislature would also mean smaller political parties would be better represented. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

The ANC in the Western Cape has agreed, in principle, to discuss a move to call for the increase in the number of seats for elected public representatives.

Following an interim provincial leadership committee meeting last weekend, the party said it is willing to discuss the matter, and raise it with the party’s national leadership.

The proposal was first mooted by the Democratic Alliance in 2019.

The legislature currently has 42 seats, a number it has had since 1994. The 1996 National Census indicates that the provincial population at that time was about 3.9-million people.

Since then, the province has seen a population explosion, largely brought on by the migration of people from other provinces. According to the latest statistics, the province has a population of about six million people. Some politicians say it’s now necessary to increase the number of seats to reflect the increase in population.

The ANC’s caucus leader in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore, said an increase in population means the oversight work of government functions, as well as the responsibilities of Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) to interact with constituents, has intensified.

“In the last administration the DA raised this matter and they are now raising it again. It is true that the population in the province has grown since the initial decision of about 42 seats were made, placing greater pressure on MPLs,” he said.

But Dugmore said more economically prudent measures could be used to lighten the load for overworked MPLs.

“The current financial environment facing our country needs to be considered. There also needs to be a specific discussion on supporting current MPLs with greater research capacity.

“The ANC interim provincial committee has resolved that the matter be discussed and that we also engage our national leadership. This we will do before making a final decision on the matter,” Dugmore said.

The head of government business in the legislature, Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, has welcomed the ANC’s willingness to debate the issue.

He said the province has seen a mass migration of people from other parts of the country and believes it should be allocated more seats in Parliament to represent the growing number of Western Cape residents.

“We are now talking about a population of more than six million people. And the tragedy is that part of the problem is because of in-migration from other provinces because of what is happening there. And it is unfair to the Western Cape because the capacity of MPLs to serve constituencies is stretched too thin to do their parliamentary work.”

Madikizela said the proposed increase in seats is not just to give more politicians jobs, but because there is a need for the legislature to hear the views of more citizens.

“When you are a constituency head serving 100000 people, it is completely different serving 200000 people. It’s about the quality [of the interactions]. We are a Parliament for the people and the decisions that we make must be based on the views of the people on the ground.”

He said increasing the number of seats in the provincial legislature would require a constitutional amendment, a process that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“Ideally we should have about 60 MPLs. But, given our financial position, the proposal was that there be about 52 or 54.”

This would mean the Constitution has to be amended each time the population grows by about threee million people, so leaving the number at 60 now would be good for 20 more years of growth, he said. 

The MEC said the provincial government has already started cutting costs when it comes to the benefits and perks for provincial Cabinet members to mitigate arguments that an enlarged legislature is unaffordable.

Madikizela said more seats in the provincial legislature would also mean smaller political parties would be better represented.

Currently, seven political parties are represented in the Western Cape: the Democratic Alliance, ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters, Good, African Christian Democratic Party, Freedom Front Plus and Al Jama-ah.

Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit is a Reporter, Journalist, and Broadcaster.

Recommended

National

Riddle of Zuma’s sick note

-
SANDF officials considered launching a probe into the ‘doctored’ certificate
Read more
National

Changes to mining Act need work

-
Proposed amendments to the legislation mandate meaningful consultation with communities but critics say there are loopholes
Read more
Sport

Pit stop ignites fourth-place Premier League war

-
Dodgy signings, an unusual break and a fresh outlook leave everything to play for in the final months
Read more
Education

The grim reality of education: The poor get poorer schooling

& -
Attention has been given to democratic South Africa’s first matric pass rate of more than 80%, but the reality is that schools with a 0% pass rate still exist
Read more
Friday

The Portfolio: Bale Legoabe

-
"Working on Occupying the Fatuous State of Severity, for me, goes back to how art creates dialogue, especially among several artworks in communication with each other."
Read more
Article

AU commissioner’s job on the line

-
Smaïl Chergui may hold a powerful position, but he is a controversial figure
Read more
Friday

The Weekend Guide

-
For good vibes and an arts fix, don't miss this
Read more
Friday

JM Coetzee: South Africa’s gift to the world

-
Behind JM Coetzee, the writer lauded for his ‘wonderfully brave, bold mind’ , is John Coetzee, the quiet man
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Riddle of Zuma’s sick note

SANDF officials considered launching a probe into the ‘doctored’ certificate
-
Read more
National

SIU raids master of high court

Officials assisting with deceased estates, trusts, and protecting minors allegedly siphon off funds
& -
Read more
Business

SAA cancels flights, moves ahead with restructuring

The struggling national carrier’s business rescue practitioners say the move to restructure the airline is a bid to return to profitability and to attract equity partners
-
Read more
Analysis

The Makhanda disaster cannot be ignored

The municipality turned a deaf ear to residents’ cries — until they united and took it to court
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

MTN drives inclusivity of deaf community

-
The company produced DefBars, a bespoke music track using SASL for the hard-of-hearing and/or deaf community.
Read more
Government News

Strengthening fraternal relations

-
Strengthening fraternal relations
Read more
Press Releases

Clinical virologist appointed head of department at UKZN

-
Dr Nokukhanya Msomi was named head of Virology in the School of Laboratory Medicine and Medical Sciences.
Read more
Press Releases

Teenager excels despite challenges

-
Thandazile Ngubane matriculated with three distinctions, which earned her acceptance into the dental therapy programme at UKZN.
Read more
Special Reports

Thushanang Primary School now boasts a state-of-the-art infrastructure, courtesy of General Electric

-
General Electric partners with Eskom to upgrade Mpumulanga schools
Read more
Special Reports

Dube TradePort – A world-class industrial and commercial precinct

-
SPONSORED Created to be a world-class development, Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone offers globally integrated logistics and manufacturing infrastructure, together with...
Read more
Press Releases

SMS takes fleet management to the next level

-
Using BulkSMS, Nicholas Auto Enterprises has SMS-enabled its system to automate its maintenance alerts, which ensures each machine is functioning at optimal capacity.
Read more
Press Releases

Top KZN matriculant joins UKZN

-
Shweta Harilal attributed her exceptional results to "long hours dedicated to studying and practising maths over and over again".
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.