Business READ IT IN FULL: Mboweni’s budget speech Staff Reporter 26 Feb 2020 Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. (David Harrison/M&G) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 0 Read Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech below: Staff Reporter TagsBudget 2020Budget SpeechSouth Africa (country)Tito Mboweni Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Recommended National Primedia CEO Essack leaves following internal battles Chris Gilili & Thanduxolo Jika - 26 Feb 2020 Omar Essack leaves the 702 and 94.7 owners after a protracted standoff with the board Read more Politics Budget 2020: Sympathy for Mboweni from opposition as Cosatu rattles sabers Lester Kiewit - 26 Feb 2020 Political parties want more details on SOE bailouts, wage cutbacks Read more Business Budget 2020 — Tito squares up to unions with wage cuts Tshegofatso Mathe - 26 Feb 2020 Finance minister warns “we cannot have all things we want at the same time” and tables cuts in things like the public wage bill in a R1.84 trillion budget Read more Business Ratings agencies might give SA a ‘klap’ — Mboweni Thando Maeko - 26 Feb 2020 Finance minister warns that government’s increased debt could mean ratings agencies downgrade the country’s credit worthiness to junk Read more Business Sars expects to collect less revenue for the year Thando Maeko - 26 Feb 2020 The revenue service is expecting another year of tax undercollection thanks to weak economic growth and strained consumers. Read more National LIVE BLOG: Fin Min Tito Mboweni presents the 2020 budget Eyaaz Matwadia & Kiri Rupiah - 26 Feb 2020 The budget is usually scheduled for the second-last Wednesday in February, and the ratings agencies deliver their decisions after assessing the country’s plans for the fiscal year ahead Read more Business LIVESTREAM: Mboweni delivers budget speech Eyaaz Matwadia & Kiri Rupiah - 26 Feb 2020 Watch: The finance minister delivers the budget less than two weeks after the president's state of the nation address Read more Analysis Every person’s silence against violence gives perpetrators licence to kill Gushwell Brooks - 26 Feb 2020 Ongoing hate speech, whether in person, among people or on social media, that is directed at vulnerable groups can lead to violence and death Read more Advertisting Continue to the category National Primedia CEO Essack leaves following internal battles Omar Essack leaves the 702 and 94.7 owners after a protracted standoff with the board Chris Gilili & Thanduxolo Jika - 26 Feb 2020 Read more National ‘We’re satisfied with SA’s land reform policy’— US Ambassador Top US official is lobbying multinational firms to invest in South Africa Sarah Smit - 26 Feb 2020 Read more Africa Hosni Mubarak is dead, but the Egypt he built is... Despite the efforts of the Arab Spring, Egypt is still led by a military dictatorship made in Mubarak’s image Simon Allison - 25 Feb 2020 Read more National Inside the Security Branch: Torture between brandy and boerewors A former SB operative, Paul Erasmus, talks about the torture of a young trade unionist, Neil Aggett, and the machinations at John Vorster Square Janet Smith - 21 Feb 2020 Read more Press Releases Special Reports Tourism can push Africa onto a new path – minister Derek Davey - 25 Feb 2020 The continent is fast becoming a dynamic sought-after tourist destination Read more Special Reports South Africa’s education system is broken and unequal, and must be fixed without further delay Derek Davey - 25 Feb 2020 The Amnesty International report found that the South African government continues to miss its own education upgrading targets Read more Special Reports Business travel industry generates billions Derek Davey - 25 Feb 2020 Meetings Africa is ready to take advantage of this lucrative opportunity Read more Special Reports Conferences connect people to ideas Derek Davey - 25 Feb 2020 The World Expo and Meetings Africa are all about stimulating innovation – and income Read more Special Reports SAB Zenzele Kabili B-BBEE share scheme Derek Davey - 25 Feb 2020 New scheme to be launched following the biggest B-BBEE FMCG payout in South Africa’s history Read more Special Reports Digging deep Derek Davey - 25 Feb 2020 Automation is unstoppable, but if we're strategic about its implementation, it presents major opportunities Read more Special Reports TFSAs are the gymnasts of the retirement savings world Derek Davey - 25 Feb 2020 The idea is to get South Africans to save, but it's best to do your research first to find out if a TFSA is really suited to your needs Read more Special Reports Achieving the litmus test of social relevance Derek Davey - 24 Feb 2020 The HSS Awards honours scholarly works based on their social relevance and contribution to the humanities and social sciences Read more