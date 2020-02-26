Subscribe
Business

READ IT IN FULL: Mboweni’s budget speech

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

Read Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech below:

Staff Reporter

Recommended

National

Primedia CEO Essack leaves following internal battles

& -
Omar Essack leaves the 702 and 94.7 owners after a protracted standoff with the board
Read more
Politics

Budget 2020: Sympathy for Mboweni from opposition as Cosatu rattles sabers

-
Political parties want more details on SOE bailouts, wage cutbacks
Read more
Business

Budget 2020 — Tito squares up to unions with wage cuts

-
Finance minister warns “we cannot have all things we want at the same time” and tables cuts in things like the public wage bill in a R1.84 trillion budget
Read more
Business

Ratings agencies might give SA a ‘klap’ — Mboweni

-
Finance minister warns that government’s increased debt could mean ratings agencies downgrade the country’s credit worthiness to junk
Read more
Business

Sars expects to collect less revenue for the year

-
The revenue service is expecting another year of tax undercollection thanks to weak economic growth and strained consumers.
Read more
National

LIVE BLOG: Fin Min Tito Mboweni presents the 2020 budget

& -
The budget is usually scheduled for the second-last Wednesday in February, and the ratings agencies deliver their decisions after assessing the country’s plans for the fiscal year ahead
Read more
Business

LIVESTREAM: Mboweni delivers budget speech

& -
Watch: The finance minister delivers the budget less than two weeks after the president's state of the nation address
Read more
Analysis

Every person’s silence against violence gives perpetrators licence to kill

-
Ongoing hate speech, whether in person, among people or on social media, that is directed at vulnerable groups can lead to violence and death
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

Primedia CEO Essack leaves following internal battles

Omar Essack leaves the 702 and 94.7 owners after a protracted standoff with the board
& -
Read more
National

‘We’re satisfied with SA’s land reform policy’— US Ambassador

Top US official is lobbying multinational firms to invest in South Africa
-
Read more
Africa

Hosni Mubarak is dead, but the Egypt he built is...

Despite the efforts of the Arab Spring, Egypt is still led by a military dictatorship made in Mubarak’s image
-
Read more
National

Inside the Security Branch: Torture between brandy and boerewors

A former SB operative, Paul Erasmus, talks about the torture of a young trade unionist, Neil Aggett, and the machinations at John Vorster Square
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Tourism can push Africa onto a new path – minister

-
The continent is fast becoming a dynamic sought-after tourist destination
Read more
Special Reports

South Africa’s education system is broken and unequal, and must be fixed without further delay

-
The Amnesty International report found that the South African government continues to miss its own education upgrading targets
Read more
Special Reports

Business travel industry generates billions

-
Meetings Africa is ready to take advantage of this lucrative opportunity
Read more
Special Reports

Conferences connect people to ideas

-
The World Expo and Meetings Africa are all about stimulating innovation – and income
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele Kabili B-BBEE share scheme

-
New scheme to be launched following the biggest B-BBEE FMCG payout in South Africa’s history
Read more
Special Reports

Digging deep

-
Automation is unstoppable, but if we're strategic about its implementation, it presents major opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

TFSAs are the gymnasts of the retirement savings world

-
The idea is to get South Africans to save, but it's best to do your research first to find out if a TFSA is really suited to your needs
Read more
Special Reports

Achieving the litmus test of social relevance

-
The HSS Awards honours scholarly works based on their social relevance and contribution to the humanities and social sciences
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.