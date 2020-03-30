LIVESTREAM: Ramaphosa addresses a locked down nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation on the measures currently in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The address by the President follows a meeting of the National Command Council on Sunday, which assessed the efficacy of the national lockdown which came into effect on March 26.
Please note that this livestream is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm.
