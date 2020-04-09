Subscribe
Sci-tech

Easter eggs from the most South African dinosaur

(John McCann/M&G)
0

What better way to mark a religious holiday than to stick a bunch of dinosaur eggs in a particle accelerator?

Deep in the distant past, a hunched-over dinosaur with a long neck and longer tail returned to her nesting site in what was not yet Southern Africa.

There she would lay her eggs after each mating season, and brood until her clutch hatched — until one year, when cataclysm struck: the heavens opened, and the waters rose and conspired with the earth to seal her eggs away, never to hatch.

Until nearly 200-million years later, that is, when they would be picked up at the side of a new road, brushed up, pored and puzzled over and, finally, stuck in a particle accelerator.

The eggs were first discovered in 1976, when legendary fossil hunter James Kitching was scouting out a road-excavation site in the Golden Gate National Highlands Park. Lots of hills in the area, so building a new road meant carving through the countryside, slicing through the ter-

rain and exposing geological strata in all their cross-sectioned glory.

As unfunded paleontological excavations go, this was about as rough and indiscriminately destructive as it gets — but pragmatic, and effective: the fossils practically tumbled out.

Among them, our clutch of eggs, laid by perhaps the most South African of all the dinosaurs, Massospondylus carinatus.

“It has similar cousins elsewhere around the world, but Massospondylus has only been found in South Africa, Lesotho and Zimbabwe – and it’s the most common dinosaur we have in South Africa,” says Dr Kimberley Chapelle, of the Evolutionary Studies Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand. “So as fossils go we’ve got hundreds and hundreds of them.”

Including the eggs. 

Kitching would first describe them in a paper published in 1979, but getting to see what was inside the eggs would prove to be a tricky business; any fossilised embryos they contained were very small and extremely fragile. In the mid-2000s a specialist in fossil preparation painstakingly brushed away sandstone and shell to expose two of the embryos, allowing Canadian paleontologist Robert Reisz to describe the embryonic anatomy he observed in papers published in 2005, 2011 and 2012.

But the eggs still had secrets to share. In 2015, then-PhD-student Chapelle packed them into a secure travelling case and travelled to the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility in Grenoble, France with Professor Jonah Choiniere, her supervisor. 

The synchrotron particle accelerator there can function as a gigantic CT scanner, producing a massive ring of electrons that emit high-powered X-ray beams, which can scan objects

like, let’s say, fossilised dinosaur eggs, with an unprecedented level of detail — allowing resolution down to a cellular level. Eventually. After a lot of computer crunching. But finally, after years of data processing at the Wits laboratory, Chapelle was able to construct a 3D model of a baby Massospondylus.

Fully grown, Massospondylus had the sort of long neck you might associate with Brontosaurus or Diplodocus, but it was much smaller, though not exactly small, measuring about 5m from tip to tail. And it walked on two feet, carrying its long tail behind it as ballast against its forward-leaning slouch.

Its head was relatively small in relation to its body, and so, compared with modern-day birds and reptiles, it cut a strange figure. But inside its head, its skull would prove to be quite familiar to herpetologists. 

It was the formation of these cranial bones that Chapelle focused on — specifically their ossification sequence, or the order in which the growing embryo’s bone tissue formed and hardened inside the egg.

Her initial findings appear in this week’s edition of the Nature journal Scientific Reports. In a paper co-authored with Choiniere and synchrotron-imaging specialist Vincent Fernandez, Chapelle describes the embryonic cranial development of Massospondylus, comparing it with

that of birds, lizards, turtles and crocodiles living today. They have found that, even though separated by hundreds of millions of years of evolution, the way in which the lives of dinosaurs and their living reptilian relatives start out has remained remarkably unchanged.

Taking this understanding one step further, and with a map of the newly charted saurian ossification sequence in hand, Chapelle goes on to present a novel method for deter-

mining how far along in its development a fossilised embryo may be said to be.

“Until now, it was believed that the embryos in those eggs had died just before hatching,” says Chapelle. “However, they are actually much younger than previously thought — only 60% through their incubation period.”

“Hopefully, now we can apply it to other eggs of different dinosaurs and

determine where they are.”

Though, as Chapelle notes, there are more secrets to unlock from this clutch. “The rest of the embryo’s skeleton awaits, and then I have a larger project to determine incubation period for Massospondylus embryos. We now have a better idea of how they developed; the next step is to see how long they took to hatch.”

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Matthew Du Plessis
Matthew du Plessis is the Mail & Guardian's former managing editor and chair of the Adamela Trust. He writes on the environment, dinosaurs, particle accelerators, evolutionary anthropology, genomics and super-continental fields of molten lava.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Ebrahim Patel: Essential goods include baby clothes

-
The government has tried to clarify its position on baby clothes and blankets, saying stores that are already open can sell these for infants up to 36 months old
Read more
Friday

Pretensions of fighting for the oppressed and the totality of white power

-
We should be wary of taking theories of commitment and agency as self-evident; we should instead question their unspoken assumptions as we also question the motivations attendant to them.
Read more
Special Reports

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
National

Yeoville can police itself, thank you

-
In the Johannesburg suburb, neat queues are enforced, physical distances maintained and fights stopped by its community policing forum
Read more
Coronavirus

Judge blasts advocates for travel

-
In a judgment set to be appealed, the judge said lawyers had to set an example to all South Africans during the national lockdown
Read more
National

Worship during lockdown – in a different way

-
The bishop uses WhatsApp to share scripture readings, and prayers and comments with all his congregants during the lockdown
Read more
Business

Wearing a face mask? Get a free orange

-
Soweto based young professional, Nhlanhla Mohlauli has decided to plough back into his community by helping entrepreneurs in the informal economy
Read more
National

Slice of life: ‘People have more compassion’

-
You know, this coronavirus thing, I just feel, if South Africans can stick together, we’ll get through this
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Stella set to retain her perks

Communication minister will keep Cabinet perks during her two months of special leave
& -
Read more
Coronavirus

Not a sweet deal, Mister

Mister Sweet workers say they will not risk their health, and the lives of others, to continue producing and packaging confectionaries
-
Read more
The Editors Picks

Covid-19 grounds Nigeria’s medical tourists

The country’s elites, including the president, travelled abroad for treatment but now they must use the country’s neglected health system
-
Read more
Business

Nehawu launches urgent court bid over protective gear for health...

The health workers’ union says the government has rebuffed its attempts to meet about mitigating risks to workers
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.