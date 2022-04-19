M&G is hiring: Sub-editor

The M&G is looking for a sub-editor to join its editorial production desk. The successful candidate will have proven experience in online and print environments.

The following are also required:

Meticulous attention to detail

Superior fact-checking skills

A flair for print headlines and equally a grasp of SEO principles for online

Mastery of punctuation, syntax, tense, style and structure

Creative

The ability to enhance copy without sacrificing the writer’s voice

The ability to work quickly and accurately under deadline pressure

An excellent understanding of local and international current affairs and culture

Excellent interpersonal skills

Exceptional planning and implementation skills

Ability to quickly assimilate and apply the M&G style guidelines

At least four years experience as a sub-editor on a major publication online and in print.

Appropriate post-matric qualification or equivalent.

Closing date is 29 April 2022.

The appointment will be done in line with the M&G Media Ltd Employment Equity Policy. This is a full-time permanent position based at the M&G’s offices in Milpark, Johannesburg, but may work from home.

Starting on 1 June or sooner. The salary will be commensurate with experience. Candidates are invited to apply here.