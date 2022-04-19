Subscribe

The M&G is looking for a sub-editor to join its editorial production desk. The successful candidate will have proven experience in online and print environments. 

The following are also required:

  • Meticulous attention to detail
  • Superior fact-checking skills
  • A flair for print headlines and equally a grasp of SEO principles for online
  • Mastery of punctuation, syntax, tense, style and structure
  • Creative
  • The ability to enhance copy without sacrificing the writer’s voice
  • The ability to work quickly and accurately under deadline pressure
  • An excellent understanding of local and international current affairs and culture
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Exceptional planning and implementation skills
  • Ability to quickly assimilate and apply the M&G style guidelines

At least four years experience as a sub-editor on a major publication online and in print.

Appropriate post-matric qualification or equivalent.

Closing date is 29 April 2022.

The appointment will be done in line with the M&G Media Ltd Employment Equity Policy. This is a full-time permanent position based at the M&G’s offices in Milpark, Johannesburg, but may work from home.

Starting on 1 June or sooner. The salary will be commensurate with experience. Candidates are invited to apply here.

M&G is hiring: Sub-editor

