SPONSORED | CHIPO MUSHWANA: Spearheading financial inclusion and entrepreneurship

Innovative financial solutions for women: Chipo Mushwana

In her role at Nedbank, Chipo Mushwana works actively to tackle the gender pay gap, access to funding and underrepresentation in leadership roles.

As the executive of emerging innovation and payments at Nedbank, Chipo’s journey working in the financial sector has given her a deep appreciation for the economic role that women play in South Africa.

“I’ve seen how financial inclusion and entrepreneurship can empower women and drive growth. Despite facing unique challenges, female entrepreneurs show incredible resilience and make significant contributions to our economy, fostering both development and social change,” she says.

Graduating with an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), Chipo has more than ten years of experience in the fintech and digital commerce sector, and is passionate about leveraging technology and bold ideas to enhance financial inclusion in Africa.

“At Nedbank, we support women through innovative financial solutions and initiatives that promote financial literacy and entrepreneurship,” she says.

“By providing access to capital, mentorship, and resources, we aim to break down barriers and help women realise their full potential.

“Empowering women is not just a moral imperative; it’s essential for sustainable development. When women thrive, so do families, communities, and economies.

“We must continue to advocate for policies and practices that support women’s economic empowerment and create an inclusive financial ecosystem for all.”

“My journey in the financial sector has reinforced my belief in the critical role women play in driving economic growth and social progress in South Africa,” Chipo says.

As the mother of two boys, Chipo is no stranger to the barriers that exist for women, especially mothers, in certain business and financial spaces.

“I founded Women in Payments Africa to create a professional and personal community to support women in dealing with these barriers,” she says proudly. “By providing access to capital, mentorship, and resources, we help women overcome these obstacles and realise their full potential.”

Chipo states, “I see myself as a guardian of my team’s well-being and growth. There was a time when a team member was facing personal difficulties that affected their work performance. Drawing from my experience with my own son, I provided support and understanding, helping them navigate their challenges while ensuring they felt valued and supported.”

As a leader in her field, Chipo understands that she is an inspiration for the next generation of young women and girls who are watching her, and she takes this duty very seriously.

“I want to tell this next generation: embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and don’t be afraid to take risks,” she says.

“As you watch and learn from female leaders, know that you too can break barriers and create change. Your voice matters, and your contributions can shape a more inclusive and equitable world.”