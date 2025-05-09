SPONSORED | KARLA PRETORIUS: From netball court warrior to high school girl mentor

All star: Karla Pretorius

Former Proteas team vice-captain Karla Pretorius is taking a break from playing netball professionally.

But that doesn’t mean that the mother of Kara, aged two, is sitting idle. Once a powerhouse on the professional netball circuit, Karla is now shaping the next generation of players from the sidelines.

Today, she serves as director of netball at Hoërskool Fichardtpark, where she works closely with young sportswomen, sharing not only technical skills but also life lessons forged over years of high-level competition.

Her transition from athlete to mentor has been as intentional as her gameplay.

“Being involved in coaching has opened new doors for me. It’s a chance to be there for these young girls, not just as a coach, but as someone they can look up to — someone who’s been through it,” she explains.

Karla has represented the country on some of the sport’s biggest stages, and is known for her intelligence on court, composure under pressure and team-first attitude. But behind the achievements lies the foundational support of a woman who quietly shaped her strength — her mother.

“My mother set a great example for us,” Karla says. “She’s a very strong woman. She taught me financial discipline. We got pocket money every month, and we knew that when it ran out, it ran out. If we needed more money, we needed to work for it. She restricted what she provided for us, but it really taught us how to work with money.”

She carries her mother’s lessons with her, on or off the court.

“In sports and life, I realised if I put in the hard work, I’ll reap the fruits, whether it’s the next week or the next month or in five years. I think nothing really replaces good planning and hard work.”

Her statement resonates in a country where many mothers play unseen roles in both homes and the broader economy. Whether it’s driving children to sports practice, sacrificing careers to support dreams, or leading from the front as role models — mothers make it possible.

“My mom taught me that you don’t go above what you can afford, but also that if you’ve worked you can reward yourself. Today, it’s about passing on what you’ve learned and doing it in a way that empowers others to find their own path.”

Her voice is calm and thoughtful as she reflects, “There’s so much we take from our parents, whether we realise it or not. And later, you start to see those lessons showing up in how you treat others, how you carry yourself, how you lead.”

As for what’s next, Karla is open to what the future brings.

She’s rooted in Bloemfontein for now, content to invest in her local community. By coaching and mentoring the next generation of sportswomen, she’s still making her mark in netball, and in life.