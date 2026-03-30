Applause for UN decision to finally name slavery for what it was

For more than four centuries, millions of Africans were forcibly captured, commodified, transported and exploited within a global system that underpinned the rise of modern economies

On 25 March 2026, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution A/80/L.48, declaring the trafficking of enslaved Africans and the system of racialised chattel enslavement of Africans to be the gravest crime against humanity. The decision was long overdue. It marked a rare moment in which the international community chose truth over convenience, history over amnesia and moral clarity over diplomatic discomfort.

For more than four centuries, millions of Africans were forcibly captured, commodified, transported and exploited through a global system that underpinned the rise of modern economies. This was not an accident of history, nor the work of isolated individuals acting outside the law. It was a structured, state-supported system that transformed human beings into inheritable property, normalised racial hierarchy and embedded inequality in the foundations of the global order.

The significance of Resolution A/80/L.48 lies in its refusal to sanitise this past. By naming the transatlantic slave trade and racialised chattel enslavement as crimes against humanity, the United Nations affirms that no passage of time can convert injustice into legitimacy. A crime does not cease to be a crime because it was once codified in law or tolerated by those who benefited from it.

This distinction matters. History is replete with unjust laws that sought to legitimise oppression, from slavery to apartheid. The fact that slavery was regulated through legal codes, commercial standards and religious decrees did not diminish its criminal nature. On the contrary, it shows how entire systems were mobilised to deny the humanity of Africans and their descendants.

The resolution also confronts an uncomfortable but necessary truth: the consequences of slavery did not end with abolition. Structural racism, racial discrimination and persistent inequalities affecting people of African descent are not random social failures. They are the enduring legacy of a global system that extracted labour and wealth while denying dignity, rights and opportunity.

By acknowledging this continuity, the General Assembly sends a clear message that historical crimes create present-day responsibilities. Justice is not only backward-looking; it is corrective. Recognition, remembrance and repair are not acts of charity but obligations rooted in universal principles of human rights and equality.

The resolution also reaffirms that crimes against humanity are not subject to statutes of limitation. This principle, echoed across legal and moral traditions, reflects a simple truth: grave injustices do not expire. They impose ongoing duties to tell the truth, educate future generations honestly and ensure non-repetition.

For educators and parents, the resolution provides a clear reference point. The forts and castles along Africa’s coastline were not built for benign trade; they were part of a system of human trafficking. Teaching this history accurately is not about assigning guilt to today’s children. It is about equipping them with the moral clarity to recognise injustice and the courage to resist it.

For policymakers, the resolution creates a foundation for dialogue on reparatory justice, remembrance and institutional reform. Although General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they shape global expectations and signal what the world is no longer willing to deny.

Above all, Resolution A/80/L.48 is a statement about human dignity. It rejects doctrines of racial superiority, affirms the equality of all people and restores historical truth to its rightful place in the global conscience. In doing so, it challenges societies to align their professed values with their lived realities.

The world does not need selective memory. It needs honesty. It does not need symbolic gestures divorced from substance. It needs moral courage. By naming slavery for what it was — a crime against humanity — the United Nations has taken a necessary step towards resetting the moral compass of our shared world.

Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah is the UNDP Resident Representative in Guinea