South Africa will advance its priorities at the UN General Assembly

The General Debate of the 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly, taking place at the UN headquarters in New York from 23 to 27 September 2025, is an opportunity to make our voice heard against the backdrop of South Africa’s presidency of the G20

In an era characterised by instability and flux, South Africa remains guided by a principled and disciplined stance on matters of global diplomacy. Amid all the noise we remain steadfast in using our influence to create a more equitable global order.

The General Debate of the 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly, taking place at the UN headquarters in New York from 23 to 27 September 2025, is an opportunity to make our voice heard against the backdrop of South Africa’s presidency of the G20, and the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit in November.

Our delegation will work to advance national priorities, while also strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations, along with promoting Africa’s collective voice in international affairs. The debate also offers an opportunity to amplify our priorities for our G20 residency.

The general debate takes place against the backdrop of mounting global security problems, characterised by military action rather than diplomatic efforts to end disputes.

The UN General Assembly has always provided an annual opportunity for member states to articulate their priorities on a global stage, negotiate key resolutions and participate in multilateral diplomacy.

It is a platform to help shape a better tomorrow for all, and its importance is vital at a time when more countries are looking inward and seeking to shun international cooperation.

We remain determined to advocate for just outcomes that serve all nations, especially developing nations and those of the Global South.

South Africa believes the General Assembly remains a vital platform for global consensus and change. The 2025 session will be particularly important as it comes at a time of renewed calls for UN reform, heightened geopolitical tensions and growing urgency regarding sustainable development financing and climate justice.

We will use this session to continue to advocate for the reform of the UN Security Council to ensure equitable African representation. We will also work to strengthen South-South cooperation and Africa’s collective bargaining power. This is also an opportunity to advance the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the UN’s 2030 sustainable development goals.

Even in an ever-changing world, we will continue to focus on the things that will lay the platform for a better tomorrow for all. Our commitment to multilateralism, human rights and global governance reform remains steadfast. Together as world leaders we must work to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a better present, while also safeguarding the future.

This focus has been the hallmark of our G20 presidency, where we have sought to move beyond just convening meetings. Instead, we have sought to shift the centre of gravity in global conversations by placing people and the planet at the heart of development.

The theme of this year’s assembly sums it up perfectly: “Unity in diversity, for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for everyone everywhere.”

The advancement of humanity can only occur when we work together, when we seek to find solutions, and agree that every life matters.

Nomonde Mnukwa is the acting director general of the Government Communication and Information System.