New deputy mayor post set to cost Joburg over R1.28 mln annually

Johannesburg councillors have voted for the full time executive position of deputy mayor at a cost of more than R1.28 million per year without clear performance targets, a defined time frame or evidence that existing executive structures have been fully evaluated, the Good party said.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg also slammed the move as “appalling”, saying its own calculations showed that this office would cost residents at least R10 million to set up.

The Johannesburg council on Thursday approved the creation of a deputy mayor position for the first time in the city’s history. The motion was passed with 107 councillors voting in favour, 87 against and 37 abstaining, council speaker Margaret Arnolds announced.

The new position follows the structure of the City of Tshwane, which already has a mayor and a deputy mayor. ANC regional chairperson and Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance Loyiso Masuku is being considered for the deputy mayor position, as the Mail & Guardian previously reported, although no formal appointment has yet been made.

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, also from the ANC, leads a coalition government that has faced continued criticism over service delivery. The city has grappled with electricity supply interruptions, water shortages and deteriorating infrastructure.

Morero is facing a motion of no confidence brought by coalition partner Al Jama-ah. The motion, which had been scheduled for Thursday, was deferred to a later date.

The council vote on the deputy mayor position reflects divisions within the city’s political leadership. Several councillors opposed the creation of the post, while a number abstained. Supporters of the motion said the deputy mayor position would assist the mayor in managing the executive and ensuring continuity in decision-making.

Good party representative Matthew Cook said continuity of leadership was important but should be institutional, not dependent on adding another political office.

“If the absence of an executive mayor creates a governance risk, the issue lies in delegation frameworks, administrative resilience, and succession planning, not in titles,” he said, adding that creating a new executive post so close to local government elections due later this year could create the perception that council was prioritising political accommodation over service delivery.

DA councillor Alex Christians said the new position would not serve the residents of Johannesburg.

“The DA in Johannesburg is appalled that the ANC-led coalition partners voted in favour of the creation of a deputy mayor position while the city and its residents suffer under broken service delivery,” Christians said in a statement.

“This office, as per the DA’s own costing in 2016, will cost the residents at least R10 million to set up. This, while taps run dry, and rubbish is uncollected.”

In the Tshwane municipality, ANC regional chair Bonzo Modise is technically the MMC for finance but also holds the title of deputy mayor.

Earlier this week, ANC insiders said the agreement to make Masuku a deputy mayor had been reached by the party last December after she toppled Morero to become the party’s Johannesburg regional chair.

“The ANC resolved in December to create this post and make the current chair a deputy mayor,” the source said.

A proposal to council seen by the M&G sought approval for the establishment and election of an executive deputy mayor, in accordance with applicable legislative provisions, in order to strengthen executive leadership, ensure continuity of governance and enhance service delivery.

It noted that in 2023, the Johannesburg council speaker had received correspondence from the Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs and infrastructure development, proposing that the city consider electing an executive deputy mayor in line with the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act.

The report said that in light of the increasing complexity of governance and service delivery demands in Johannesburg, it had become necessary to revisit the MEC’s proposal and consider the election of an executive deputy mayor to provide additional executive support to the mayor.