SA is failing the blood pressure test

High blood pressure is one of South Africa’s biggest drivers of stroke, heart disease, kidney failure and early death.

But the real crisis is not only how many people have hypertension. It is how many remain uncontrolled, even after diagnosis and treatment. Every day, South Africans are walking around with dangerously high blood pressure and feeling absolutely fine. That is the trap.

Hypertension does not always announce itself with pain or obvious warning signs. It often reveals itself only when the damage is done: a stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, sudden disability, an early grave.

For a country that talks endlessly about prevention, South Africa has been oddly willing to tolerate one of its clearest, deadliest and most treatable health threats remaining badly controlled.

South Africa’s hypertension challenge is not only getting people treated — it is finding them earlier and helping them stay controlled. Only half of adults with hypertension are aware of their condition and only about half of those on treatment have their blood pressure controlled.

World Hypertension Day 2026, under the theme “Controlling Hypertension Together!”, should be the moment to retire the lazier public-health script. “Knowing your numbers is essential but it’s control that ultimately prevents strokes.”

That means moving beyond awareness into the less glamorous, more difficult work: repeat checks, treatment that is taken, treatment that is changed when it is not working and a health system that treats uncontrolled blood pressure as urgent rather than routine.

This matters because uncontrolled blood pressure is not a technical failure. It’s the difference between stability and catastrophe. It’s the difference between a manageable chronic condition and a life-altering stroke that leaves a household emotionally and financially shattered.

When blood pressure stays high, the consequences do not arrive as abstractions. They arrive as funerals, disability, dialysis, unpaid care work and breadwinners pushed out of the labour market.

And poor control is not rare. A national South African care-cascade analysis found that among people newly diagnosed with hypertension, control improved from 7.1% in 2011 to 22.1% in 2017.

That is progress but it still leaves the majority uncontrolled. A 2023 Johannesburg study found that 57% of hypertensive outpatients had uncontrolled blood pressure despite being in care.

Of course, lifestyle also matters. Salt, alcohol, smoking, obesity and inactivity all contribute to poor control. These are not side issues. The Johannesburg study linked uncontrolled blood pressure to several of these modifiable risks.

But the national conversation becomes dishonest when it ends there. It’s too easy and too convenient to frame poor blood pressure control as a story of careless patients making bad choices.

People are trying to manage a chronic disease inside a difficult social reality: expensive healthy food, long clinic waits, transport costs, overburdened health services, unsafe spaces for exercise, work stress and the daily exhaustion of making life work.

It’s easy to tell people to eat better, move more and take their tablets. It’s harder to build a health system and a society that makes those choices realistic and sustainable. That is exactly why the health system should be making control easier. Too often, it does not.

Patients are diagnosed and started on treatment but follow-up can be weak. Blood pressure stays high but treatment is not changed quickly enough. Guidelines exist but are not always applied consistently. Medicines may be prescribed but not explained well.

The result is that many people drift through care without ever reaching control. A 2024 South African Family Practice study from Matlosana points to weak implementation of elements of the hypertension guidelines in primary care.

Experts call the treatment inertia. Patients experience it more simply: the readings stay high but nothing changes.

Being on treatment is not the same as being protected. If blood pressure is still high, something in the care plan is not working. The dose may be too low, the regimen may be too complicated, medicines may not be taken consistently or the patient may face barriers such as cost, transport, side effects or medicine stock-outs.

The answer is not to blame patients but to review the care plan, support adherence, simplify treatment and intensify therapy when needed. This last point deserves more attention.

A prescription is not a solution if the regimen is too complicated, poorly explained or never reviewed. The more complicated the treatment plan, the harder it is to sustain over time.

South Africa’s national hypertension user guide supports simplified treatment approaches, including fixed-dose combinations where appropriate. These are not a convenience, they are part of what real adherence looks like in the real world.

Public messaging should reflect that reality. Check your blood pressure. Know your target. Take treatment consistently. Cut down on salt. Drink less. Stop smoking. Move more. Go back for a follow-up. And if your numbers remain high, ask whether your treatment should be changed.

But patients cannot carry this burden alone. Government, clinicians, funders and health services all have responsibilities here. Screening must be easier. Follow-up must be tighter. Medicine supply must be reliable. High readings must trigger action.

Success should not be measured by how many people were diagnosed but by how many are controlled six months later, a year later, five years later.

That is the measure that matters.

South Africa does not only need more people diagnosed with high blood pressure. It needs many more people under control. Until then, our blood-pressure crisis will continue to be managed with public-health clichés while families absorb the real cost in disability, debt and grief.

The scandal is not that hypertension is silent. The scandal is how loudly the evidence has been speaking and how little urgency has followed.

World Hypertension Day is observed on 17 May.

Trudy D Leong is with the Health System Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council. Kim Nguyen is with the Non-Communicable Diseases Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council