The cheapest climate defence we have is in the ground

Our wetlands, grasslands, rivers and the wildlife that hold them together are not a luxury to be funded once the urgent problems are solved. They are part of how we solve the urgent problems

I have spent enough years on degraded grazing land and beside shrinking wetlands to recognise a pattern in how we talk about climate change in South Africa. The conversation tends to arrive late and be pitched high. We debate 2050 emission targets and global temperature thresholds while a farmer in the eastern Free State watches a wetland that once held water deep into winter dry out by August. Both conversations matter. Only one of them is deciding whether people have water to drink next year.

Climate change is not a forecast in this country. It is a condition we are living through. Cape Town came within weeks of shutting off its municipal supply. Towns across the Eastern Cape have rationed water for years at a stretch. In 2022, the floods in KwaZulu-Natal killed more than 400 people and destroyed homes, roads and water systems in a single night. Rainfall is becoming less predictable, heat more punishing and the gap between a good season and a ruinous one narrower. Farmers feel it first. So do the rural households whose food, income and water depend on the land around them.

For two decades, most of our climate effort and most of our climate funding has gone towards cutting emissions. That work is necessary, and South Africa carries real responsibility for it. But reducing emissions does nothing for the community facing a failed harvest or a flooded settlement. Adaptation, the work of helping people and systems cope with changes that are locked in, has been treated as the lesser priority. We can no longer afford that imbalance. The task in front of South Africa is less about how we slow the climate down and more about how we keep our footing while it shifts beneath us.

Here is where I think we have undervalued something we own. Roughly half of the country’s surface water comes from less than a tenth of its land: the high-rainfall grasslands and mountain catchments that feed our major rivers. These are not empty spaces waiting for development. They are working infrastructure. A healthy wetland slows floodwater, stores it and releases it through the dry months while filtering out sediment and pollution. Intact grassland lets rain soak into the soil instead of stripping it away. None of this appears on a municipal balance sheet, yet it does the work we would otherwise have to build, at enormous cost, in concrete and steel.

The organisation I work for, the Endangered Wildlife Trust, spends much of its time on exactly this kind of ground and the lessons reach well beyond any single project. When our teams restore a wetland in a catchment that feeds a community downstream, the point is not the wetland alone. It is the water security of everyone who depends on that river. When we work with cattle farmers on communal and commercial land to manage grazing so that veld recovers instead of eroding, the gain shows up as soil that holds water, livestock that survive drought and families that keep their main asset. This is climate adaptation, even when nobody in the room uses the word often enough.

The species we are known for protecting belong to the same story. People sometimes assume that conserving cranes or vultures is sentiment, a concern for the beautiful and the rare. It is something more practical than that. The Grey Crowned Crane, Blue Crane and Wattled Crane depend on healthy wetlands and grasslands, so their decline is an early warning that the systems supplying our water are failing. Vultures are the cleanup service of the veld. They strip carcasses before disease can spread. Where they have been wiped out elsewhere in the world, the result has been a surge in feral dogs and the illnesses they carry, paid for in human lives and public health budgets. Pollinators underpin much of our fruit and vegetable production, which makes their loss a food security problem before it is anything else. Protect the species and you are protecting the service they quietly perform for people.

There is a matter of fairness in all this that we do not name often enough. The South Africans most exposed to drought, flood and crop failure are usually those who did the least to cause the warming and have the least to fall back on. Rural and poorer communities live closest to the natural systems I am describing and feel their breakdown most directly. Investing in those systems is one of the few climate responses that delivers protection and dignity to the people who need it most. It is also among the most efficient responses we have. Clearing thirsty invasive trees from a catchment returns water to rivers and creates rural work at the same time. Restoring rangeland keeps farming families on the land. Ecological work tends to put money and skills exactly where the formal economy struggles to reach.

I am not arguing that nature can replace dams, pipes and flood defences. We need built infrastructure and we need to maintain what we have far better than we do. The argument is that the natural systems doing this work for free deserve the same standing in our planning, our budgets and our policy as anything we pour out of a cement mixer. That means managing landscapes at scale rather than in scattered fragments. It means decisions guided by science and long-term monitoring rather than the next election cycle. It means a real partnership with the communities that live in these places and understand them best. Where conservation has been done with people rather than to them, it has lasted.

World Environment Day usually draws fine speeches and short attention. I would rather it prompted a clearer decision. South Africa cannot stop the climate from changing on its own but it can decide how much of that change it is willing to absorb and what it puts in place to soften the blow. Our wetlands, grasslands, rivers and the wildlife that hold them together are not a luxury to be funded once the urgent problems are solved. They are part of how we solve the urgent problems. The most sensible thing we can do for the people of this country, in a future none of us can predict with confidence, is to keep the living systems that have always sustained us strong enough to carry us through. The resilience of our nature and the resilience of our people are the same project. It is time we treated them that way.

Kishaylin Chetty is the executive head of sustainability at the Endangered Wildlife Trust.