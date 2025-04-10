Careers & Tenders
/ 10 April 2025

South Africa needs more factories, but malls carry less risk for investors

By
Mall Construction In Qwa Qwa Free State Photo Delwyn Verasamy
Although malls create jobs in the construction phase, and limited retail jobs in the longer term, investment in a manufacturing sector poses more opportunity to fuel growth, the often touted silver bullet to increase jobs and reduce poverty. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

South Africa is saturated with shopping malls that encourage consumer spending but economists say there is an urgent need for more logistics parks and factories that are essential for economic growth and creating jobs across supply chains.Although malls create jobs in the construction phase, and limited retail jobs in the longer term, investment in a […]

