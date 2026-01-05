Fuel prices to fall sharply, driven by lower global oil markets

The cost of petrol will fall by more than 60 cents a litre, while diesel users will benefit from reductions of up to R1.50 a litre. . (Oupa Nkosi)

Motorists will see significant relief at the pumps from midnight on Wednesday, with the prices of petrol and diesel dropping significantly on the back of lower global oil prices and a stronger rand, the department of mineral and petroleum resources said.

The cost of petrol will fall by more than 60 cents a litre, while diesel users will benefit from reductions of up to R1.50 a litre. The adjustments follow a monthly review that considers international oil markets and local cost factors.

From 7 January, 93-grade unleaded petrol (ULP) and lead replacement petrol (LRP) will decrease by 62 cents a litre while 95-grade petrol (ULP and LRP) will cost 66 cents less.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) will decrease by R1.37 a litre, while the 0.005% sulphur variety will go down by R1.50 and the wholesale cost of illuminating paraffin will be reduced by R1.10 a litre.

In a statement, the minerals department said the average Brent crude oil price fell from $63.55 to $61.47 a barrel during the review period, largely because of oversupply as Opec+ and non-Opec producers increased output.

International petrol prices tracked this decline, while diesel and illuminating paraffin prices fell more sharply amid higher winter inventories in the Northern Hemisphere.

The rand’s appreciation against the US dollar — from R17.22 to R16.85 — further reduced fuel import costs. The slate levy on petrol and diesel remains unchanged at zero cents a litre, with the cumulative balance standing at R3.3 billion at the end of November 2025.

South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, which includes importation such as shipping costs.