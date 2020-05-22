Subscribe
Subscribe
Crossword

Cryptic Crossword 233 – 22 May

0

Welcome to South Africa’s only weekly cryptic crossword, exclusively at the Mail & Guardian. Never tried a cryptic crossword before? Visit our compiler George Euvrard‘s Facebook page for tips on how to get started.

We’re sorry. This week’s cryptic crossword is only available to subscribers right now. If you would like to challenge yourself against George, please take out a subscription for full access to everything from the Mail & Guardian.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

George Euvrard
The JDE compiler, George Euvrard, majored in African languages, has a doctorate in Psychology, was Dean of the Faculty of Education at Rhodes University, is an extreme endurance athlete, founded the Indlela yoBuntu Pilgrimages, is an intrepid traveller, and lives in Grahamstown with his sweetheart from student days.

Recommended

Crossword

Cryptic Crossword 232 – May 15

-
Welcome to South Africa's only weekly cryptic crossword, exclusively at the Mail & Guardian. Never tried a cryptic crossword before?...
Read more
Crossword

Cryptic Crossword 231 – May 8

-
Welcome to South Africa's only weekly cryptic crossword, exclusively at the Mail & Guardian. Never tried a cryptic crossword before?...
Read more
Crossword

Cryptic Crossword 230 – April 30

-
South Africa's only weekly cryptic crossword. Test yourself.
Read more
Crossword

Cryptic Crossword 229 – April 24

-
Welcome to South Africa's only weekly cryptic crossword, exclusively at the Mail & Guardian. Never tried a cryptic crossword...
Read more
Crossword

Cryptic Crossword 228 – April 17

-
Welcome to South Africa's only weekly cryptic crossword, exclusively at the Mail & Guardian. Never tried a cryptic crossword...
Read more
Crossword

Cryptic Crossword 227 – 9 April

-
Take on South Africa's only weekly cryptic crossword
Read more
Crossword

Test yourself against our cryptic crossword

-
The cryptic crossword is one of the most popular sections of the newspaper, and from now on we'll also be publishing it online
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Education

Education: A state of unreadiness

Evidence shows schools are not ready as the department pushes them to reopen in 10 days
-
Read more
Business

Sell assets or create a new airline? Tussle over SAA...

The department of public enterprises is concerned that the proposed sale of assets threatens its plans to engineer SAA 2.0
-
Read more
Business

Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 50 basis points

The Monetary Policy Committee has cut the repurchase rate by a further 50 basis points, after a two consecutive cuts of 100 basis points earlier this year
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

PPS webinar Part 2: Small business, big risk

-
The risks that businesses face and how they can be dealt with are something all business owners should be well acquainted with
Read more
Special Reports

Call for applications for the position of GCRO executive director

-
The Gauteng City-Region Observatory is seeking to appoint a high-calibre researcher and manager to be the executive director and to lead it
Read more
Special Reports

DriveRisk stays safe with high-tech thermal camera solution

-
Itec Evolve installed the screening device within a few days to help the driver behaviour company become compliant with health and safety regulations
Read more
Special Reports

Senwes launches Agri Value Chain Food Umbrella

-
South African farmers can now help to feed the needy by donating part of their bumper maize crop to delivery number 418668
Read more
Special Reports

Ethics and internal financial controls add value to the public sector

-
National treasury is rolling out accounting technician training programmes to upskill those who work in its finance units in public sector accounting principles
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons from South Korea for Africa’s development

-
'Leaders can push people through, through their vision and inspiration, based on their exemplary actions'
Read more
Special Reports

Old Mutual announces digital AGM

-
An ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom is intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons for our future

-
Tech-enabled education is more than just replicating classrooms online, and Africa needs to embrace the power of tech urgently
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now