Subscribe
Subscribe
Crossword

Cryptic crossword 262 – December 11

0

Welcome to South Africa’s only weekly cryptic crossword, exclusively at the Mail & Guardian. Never tried a cryptic crossword before? Visit our compiler George Euvrard‘s Facebook page for tips on how to get started.

We’re sorry. This week’s cryptic crossword is only available to subscribers right now. If you would like to challenge yourself against George, please take out a subscription for full access to everything from the Mail & Guardian.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

George Euvrard
The JDE compiler, George Euvrard, majored in African languages, has a doctorate in Psychology, was Dean of the Faculty of Education at Rhodes University, is an extreme endurance athlete, founded the Indlela yoBuntu Pilgrimages, is an intrepid traveller, and lives in Grahamstown with his sweetheart from student days.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Health

Taking stock of a local lockdown

Some Nelson Mandela Bay residents are abiding by restrictions; others are feeling festive
mkhuseli sizani
Politics

ANC battle now moves to the regional and provincial conferences

Ace Magashule will appear before the ANC’s integrity committee this weekend. After that, all eyes will be on next year’s conferences to see who will win the fight for control of the party
Paddy Harper

More top stories

National

Forensic science: The danger of relying on a single piece...

Is the evidence used to convict criminals always based on sufficient facts or data? Leletu Tonisi from the Wits Justice Project examines some of the flaws in the system
leletu tonisi
Africa

Pandemic of human rights abuses haunts governments in East and...

In a year defined by Covid-19, human rights violations, including massacres of civilians and crackdowns on opposition parties, have plagued these regions
Deprose Muchena
Environment

Nearly half of South Africa’s Protea species on the brink...

Loss of habitat to agriculture, the spread of invasive species and changes to natural fire cycles are biggest culprits
sheree bega
Education

‘Decision not to rewrite has caused a crisis,’ says basic...

The high court has set aside the decision by the department and education quality assurer Umalusi that matrics would have to rewrite two subject leaked just before the matric exams
Bongekile Macupe
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.