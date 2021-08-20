 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Crossword

Cryptic Crossword 294 – August 20

0

Welcome to South Africa’s only weekly cryptic crossword, exclusively at the Mail & Guardian. Never tried a cryptic crossword before? Visit our compiler George Euvrard‘s Facebook page for tips on how to get started.

We’re sorry. This week’s cryptic crossword is only available to subscribers right now. If you would like to challenge yourself against George, please take out a subscription for full access to everything from the Mail & Guardian.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

George Euvrard
The JDE compiler, George Euvrard, majored in African languages, has a doctorate in Psychology, was Dean of the Faculty of Education at Rhodes University, is an extreme endurance athlete, founded the Indlela yoBuntu Pilgrimages, is an intrepid traveller, and lives in Grahamstown with his sweetheart from student days.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Masondo’s ‘deal’ with gender body

Parliament asked to investigate Commission for Gender Equality after Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo’s secret meeting with its chair while he was the subject of a complaint to the body
Lizeka Tandwa
Business

The nuclear option: Should it carry South Africa’s baseload?

Some argue that nuclear power will get us to our clean energy goals faster, but other experts say it is unsafe, unaffordable and unnecessary
Sarah Smit

More top stories

National

Masondo’s ‘deal’ with gender body

Parliament asked to investigate Commission for Gender Equality after Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo’s secret meeting with its chair while he was the subject of a complaint to the body
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Zuma implicates Mandela and foundation in arms deal

The former president has written to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, requesting documents that he says will prove his innocence
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Makhura’s ‘unlawful’ directive caused Gauteng R42.8m in losses, says former...

A March 2020 directive from the Gauteng premier is at the centre of an SIU civil case to recover money lost due to alleged unlawful procurement
khaya koko
National

Vearey hearing adjourned over Covid-19 scare

The fired cop’s arbitration hearing was postponed to next month just as police put forward video material
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×