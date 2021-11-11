Digital Editions 12 November 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Editorial: We come to bury De Klerk, not to praise him Treasury terms failing municipalities a fiscal risk PODCAST: Business Casual Ep1, South Africa and Covid-19 Godongwana must deliver a stimulus-led mid-term budget How South Africa’s ivermectin use slips through the cracks Anti-Semitism has increased during Covid pandemic: EU Advertising Headlines Godongwana holds off on basic income grant decision, closes taps...M&G Premium Godongwana warns that the outer limits of the budget are non-negotiable as a debt cliff loomed Apartheid truths die with De KlerkM&G Premium The regime’s last president may have ushered in democracy but he refused to take responsibility for the deeds of his National Party government Sasol plans to further cement its role as a top... Africa could lead world in green hydrogen production, says renewable energy expert FW de Klerk ‘eroded his stature and became a small... Mixed reactions from South Africans as apartheid’s last president, FW de Klerk, dies after battling with cancer Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…