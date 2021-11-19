Digital Editions 19 November 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Ramaphosa presents national orders to friends of democracy and South Africa Queertopia: In pursuit of an expansive queernessM&G Premium The ABCs of DIY vaccines: Why tech transfer is a big thing More malaria vaccines in the pipelineM&G Premium Editorial: South Africa’s next big crisis is water What you need to know about the EU-Belarus migrant crisis Advertising Headlines Top cop arrest blitz is imminent for R100m crime intelligence...M&G Premium SAPS top brass in sights for R100m security equipment corruption while spying on ANC and students Ramaphosa presents national orders to friends of democracy and South... On Thursday the president honoured South Africans and eminent foreign nationals with the highest award the country offers China won’t fund coal power for Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone,...M&G Premium China will keeps its promise about not funding coal abroad, Chen Xiadong tells Fossil Free South Africa EFF says it won’t vote with ANC in any municipalityM&G Premium Deals with the Inkatha Freedom Party deliver small towns, but metros remain beyond the ruling party’s reach Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…