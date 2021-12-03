 Subscribe or Login

03 December 2021

ATM wins secret ballot case on appeal

Former speaker Thandi Modise’s refusal to allow MPs to vote in secret on a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa was not rational, the SCA held

Covid cases continue to rise as fourth wave looms

Gauteng has seen an increase of over 8000 new cases in the past day

Africa CDC cautious on Covid-19 vaccine boosters

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says it will recommend Covid-19 vaccine boosters only for people older than 60 years

JSC interviews with candidates for chief justice set for early...

After the February interviews and deliberations, the Judicial Service Commission will submit a report to President Cyril Ramaphosa
