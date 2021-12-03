Digital Editions 03 December 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Covid cases continue to rise as fourth wave looms 50 Notable African Books of 2021: Selected by Brittle Paper After COP26, business leaders are warming up to sustainable practices The quiet violence of inaction — we need to do better on gender-based violence A to Z guide on HIV: The top 10 things to know from prevention to a possible cure Shell’s ‘corporate social responsibility’ in its intent to mine the Wild Coast is worse than greenwashing Advertising Headlines ATM wins secret ballot case on appealM&G Premium Former speaker Thandi Modise’s refusal to allow MPs to vote in secret on a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa was not rational, the SCA held Covid cases continue to rise as fourth wave looms Gauteng has seen an increase of over 8000 new cases in the past day Africa CDC cautious on Covid-19 vaccine boosters The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says it will recommend Covid-19 vaccine boosters only for people older than 60 years JSC interviews with candidates for chief justice set for early...M&G Premium After the February interviews and deliberations, the Judicial Service Commission will submit a report to President Cyril Ramaphosa Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…