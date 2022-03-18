Subscribe

18 March 2022

Zikalala handpicks next eThekwini city boss, sources say

ANC provincial leaders in KZN are headed for a fight over the next eThekwini city boss, with Premier Sihle Zikalala accused of imposing an inexperienced associate

Putin’s war in Ukraine enriches some Africans

Miners of rare metals will score but the soaring oil price will result in various cost-of-living increases

Ramaphosa condemns war, but not Russia specifically

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday the war in Ukraine could have been avoided if Nato had heeded caution not to expand eastwards, as...

Transparency tightrope: Why regulators are being taken to court over...

The US and South African medicines regulators have faced legal challenges regarding information used to review and approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
