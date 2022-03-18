Digital Editions 18 March 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Transparency tightrope: Why regulators are being taken to court over COVID vaccine Sex and censor-bility Dear Motshekga, how many more talk shops before we get anywhere? The business case for environment, social and governance criteria Ramaphosa’s Zondo nomination unpacked Putin’s war is damaging the developing world Advertising Headlines Zikalala handpicks next eThekwini city boss, sources say ANC provincial leaders in KZN are headed for a fight over the next eThekwini city boss, with Premier Sihle Zikalala accused of imposing an inexperienced associate Putin’s war in Ukraine enriches some Africans Miners of rare metals will score but the soaring oil price will result in various cost-of-living increases Ramaphosa condemns war, but not Russia specifically President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday the war in Ukraine could have been avoided if Nato had heeded caution not to expand eastwards, as... Transparency tightrope: Why regulators are being taken to court over... The US and South African medicines regulators have faced legal challenges regarding information used to review and approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…