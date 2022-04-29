Digital Editions 29 April 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives OPINION | Rhoda Kadalie, the loudmouth, is dead Trailblazers, ferrymen and shepherds: the leaders SA needs Few potholes on Bafana Bafana’s path to Afcon Sandton paves golden path in Africa’s ultra-luxury property market MTN boss says SA lost 15 years of development over spectrum delayM&G Premium OPINION| Domestic violence survivors deserve to be free too Advertising Headlines Zondo granted eighth extension as part four of state capture... The commission’s urgent application to the high court was unopposed and it now has until 15 June to deliver the final chapter of its findings on state capture KZN flood ‘rebuild’ could offer much-needed economic stimulusM&G PREMIUM Rebuild efforts have been mired in concerns about looting, but it could provide a much-needed stimulus to a crisis-hit province Senzo Meyiwa trial: Bheki Cele is behind my arrest, says... A dramatic court day during the Senzo Meyiwa trial ended with the arrest of defence advocate Dan Teffo, who had earlier spoken about a... OPINION | Rhoda Kadalie, the loudmouth, is dead The anti-apartheid activist, feminist and fighter was outspoken and for this made enemies. But she had heart — lots of heart. She died on 16 April Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…