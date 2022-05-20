Digital Editions 20 May 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Those who attack funerals self-identify as pariahs The inexplicable hope and anguish of supporting The Arsenal Andile Zulu: The black elite will continue to fail us Right of reply: Mandla Mandela hijacks African continental crises in bid for relevance We need a president – woman or man – who cares Metaverse: Virtual economy to pump $40bn into African GDP Advertising Headlines Joshua Cohen’s ‘The Netanyahus’ wins the Pulitzer Prize for fiction The Pulitzer Prize awards grants another controversial award to a book that mixes both fiction and non-fiction Court hears text message irrelevant to Mkhwebane’s legal fortunes Advocate Andrew Breitenbach, appearing for parliament, said the message he received did not advantage his client and was no cause to suspend the impeachment inquiry against the public protector Tazné van Wyk murder trial: accused twin sister brought in... Murder accused’s twin sister tells court of interacting with the accused two days after the deceased went missing Those who attack funerals self-identify as pariahs What happens in Israel and Palestine does not affect Israelis and Palestinians, alone. It fuels a global fault-line of mistrust, suspicion, intolerance and violence Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…