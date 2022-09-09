Digital Editions 09 September 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Where to now for the monarchy as Queen Elizabeth II dies Shedding load: No power to the people, ye Royal family gathers as Queen Elizabeth is under ‘medical supervision’ Teen suicides are a clarion call to protect queer children Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors ‘concerned’ for her health — Buckingham Palace Vulnerable migrants denied maternal and child healthcare services at Gauteng hospitals Advertising Headlines Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral, in Scotland, on Thursday afternoon, surrounded by family Ramaphosa to return to parliament on Phala PhalaM&G Premium The president will be back in the National Assembly on 29 September to face questions about the theft of foreign currency from his game farm Senzo Meyiwa trial: State witnesses contradict each other during testimony Sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa testified that forensic officer Thabo Mosia arrived before 10pm and not after midnight Where to now for the monarchy as Queen Elizabeth II... The 96-year-old monarch died peacefully in Balmoral on Thursday afternoon Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…