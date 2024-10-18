No platitudes, please: Municipalities, politicians must be brutally honest about the water crisis

Residents of Hammanskraal have to rely on infrequent tankers to supply them with clean drinking water. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

Platitudes and euphemisms are worsening our water crisis. When we hear phrases like water-shifting — moving water from one system to another for balance and fair water distribution — our eyes gloss over.

What South Africans want is honesty from politicians, water utilities and municipalities.

The truth is often uncomfortable but it is essential to give an accurate prognosis. South Africans need the facts delivered in plain language so that we can act upon them.

Some areas in Johannesburg experience extended periods without water. The typical communication simply states that the demand is too high, the towers can’t fill up and there is not enough water to pump. Often after the event.

This leaves people angry and uncertain. The protests this week in the Joburg suburb of Westdene are a testament to this.

Isn’t it time lessons were learned from the power crisis? Clear communications in the form of energy updates were given by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

The popular app Eskom Se Push notified people of when there would be no power by using real-time data. There is value in these devices and other forms of communication. They help people understand what they’re facing.

It’s been more than 200 days since we had any power cuts. The deliberate focus on solving an energy crisis has helped turn things around.

The water and sanitation department can learn from all this.

It can also learn from Cape Town’s actions — and residents’ reactions — when Day Zero approached. Tell the people why they have no water, explain what’s being done to fix it and how long it will take.

Be open and frank about the infrastructure issues. Communicate effectively by, for example, helping people understand what non-revenue water means. Fix what is broken and provide information such as timelines. And put in place a strong infrastructure maintenance plan.

The media could also be criticised for not always talking with specificity. “Day Zero” was a term designated for a particular time and place. As many experts in the sector have pointed out, using it as a catch-all crisis term is not productive — despite how alarming that crisis undoubtedly is.

But water users must also take responsibility; it doesn’t only rest in the hands of the authorities.

Ultimately, the water is flowing through our taps. We have a responsibility to be mindful of our usage and comply with water regulations. Joburg has had a water level one restriction in place for a long time but do people comply?

But that point again circles back to messaging. The City of Cape Town deserves credit for instilling a sense of pride in residents for being part of the solution to Day Zero. That is not likely to happen in other critical areas until its people are addressed frankly.