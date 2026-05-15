Joblessness remains a bugbear

The unemployment rate has climbed again, reaching 32.7%, while youth unemployment has surged to 45.8%.

South Africa’s unemployment crisis is rapidly becoming one of the country’s biggest political and social threats.

Statistics South Africa’s latest labour force data should dispel any illusion that modest economic stabilisation is translating into meaningful relief for millions of citizens.

The unemployment rate has climbed again, reaching 32.7%, while youth unemployment has surged to 45.8%. Among young people aged 15 to 24, more than 60% are unemployed.

The statistics describe a society in which millions of people are entering adulthood without access to work, income or any realistic prospect of economic mobility.

South Africa has made progress in some areas over the past year. Load-shedding has eased. Inflation has moderated. Logistics bottlenecks have shown signs of improvement.

Structural reforms under Operation Vulindlela are addressing constraints in energy, transport and infrastructure. But none of this will matter if the economy remains incapable of creating jobs at sufficient scale.

The danger lies in the scale of unemployment. We are normalising levels of exclusion that would constitute a national emergency almost anywhere else in the world.

The consequences extend beyond economics. Long-term unemployment among young people corrodes far more than household income. It weakens social mobility, deepens dependence, fuels political anger and erodes confidence in institutions and democratic processes. This is what makes youth unemployment especially dangerous.

A country in which nearly half of young work-seekers cannot find employment is not merely experiencing a cyclical downturn; it is confronting a structural failure at the point where economic participation should begin.

Government programmes such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund Labour Activation Programme, launched in 2024, reflect an acknowledgement that intervention is necessary. But training and placement schemes cannot substitute for sustained economic expansion.

Without stronger growth, firms simply do not hire at the rate required.

The latest figures also expose the limits of relying on stabilisation alone. Stabilisation without labour absorption risks becoming politically and socially unsustainable.

Particularly troubling is that sectors expected to drive employment are under pressure. Construction shed 110 000 jobs in the first quarter. This raises questions about the pace of implementation and whether reform commitments are translating into activity in the real economy.

The government faces a narrowing window in which to demonstrate that reforms can produce visible improvements in employment conditions.

Investor confidence, fiscal consolidation and operational reforms matter. But for millions of South Africans, the labour market remains the clearest measure of whether the economy is in fact recovering.