Top pupils get wings to help SA soar

Whizz kids: The 2025 cohort of the National Science and Technology Forum’s Brilliants Programme. Photos: National Science and Technology Forum

At a time when South Africa faces persistent challenges in education, economic growth, public health, energy security and technological competitiveness, the country’s need for strong graduates in mathematics, physical science and related fields has never been greater.

For 25 years, the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) has supported South Africa’s top achievers in matric maths and physical science: young people who not only excel academically but who also choose to pursue demanding degrees, among them medicine, engineering and the natural sciences.

Through the NSTF Brilliants Programme, a small group of today’s top maths and science learners are on their way to becoming tomorrow’s problem-solvers, innovators and leaders — the very people the country will rely on to address complex national challenges.

Jansie Niehaus, the executive director of the NSTF, said investing in high-achieving pupils, particularly those excelling in maths and science, was essential to strengthen South Africa’s capacity for growth and global competitiveness.

“These subjects form the foundation of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) careers — the very skills base required to drive innovation-led development and solve complex national problems,” she said.

The Brilliants Programme, she said, played a vital and strategic role at a time when the country was lagging in maths and science performance.

Data from the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study 2023, released and analysed by the department of basic education, paint a concerning picture.

Grade 5 maths scores declined from 374 (2019) to 362 (2023); Grade 5 science scores dropped from 324 (2019) to 308 (2023); and South Africa ranked last internationally among participating countries at this level. This represents a statistically significant decline, placing the country well below the international benchmark of 400 points for basic competence.

Yet there is more than a glimmer of hope. Since its inception, more than 442 outstanding pupils have been recognised through the Brilliants Programme, many of whom have received bursary support and exposure to South Africa’s scientific and innovation ecosystem.

“These students represent a pipeline of future doctors, engineers, researchers, innovators and technology leaders — precisely the human capital South Africa needs to remain competitive in research, innovation and development,” Niehaus added.

Stem education under pressure

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has expressed concern over the declining number of learners taking maths and physical science, warning that the trend undermined the development of critical skills required for economic growth.

Despite improved overall pass rates, the low uptake of the gateway subjects is widely regarded as a crisis. South Africa continues to grapple with uneven performance in maths and science, particularly in under-resourced communities.

While many learners show potential, too few achieve high-level passes in the subjects, limiting access to Stem careers and placing growing pressure on universities and the broader economy.

Reports indicate that 435 schools failed to offer maths to matric pupils in 2026, largely because of teacher shortages and capacity constraints.

The department of basic education is seeking closer collaboration with professional bodies to improve the quality of teaching and increase learner participation in maths

and science.

At the post-school level, universities face similar challenges related to through-put, skills shortages and the urgent need to expand the pool of graduates in high-impact fields. South Africa’s economic and social development depends on a steady supply of graduates in science, engineering, health and technology.

“Initiatives like the NSTF Brilliants Programme help bridge the gap between school achievement and successful participation in higher education by recognising talent early and supporting students who have the potential to lead in these sectors,” said Niehaus.

Hands-on: Pupils on the programme with Professor Attie Jonker, the co-founder, shareholder and director at Jonker Sailplanes, during a visit to Jonker Sailplanes in Potchestroom.

Where the NSTF Brilliants Programme fits into the national solution

The NSTF Brilliants Programme addresses a critical point in the education and skills pipeline: the transition from school excellence to sustained participation and success in Stem studies.

The programme rewards high achievement in matric maths and physical science at a national level, encourages students to choose and persist in Stem degrees and highlights talent from all provinces,with at least one boy and one girl selected from public schools in each province.

While showcasing diversity and inclusion, the initiative draws learners from both well- resourced and under-resourced schools and connects them to the scientific community, exposing them to real-world research environments and global scientific networks.

Scientific solutions

The NSTF encourages students to complete their studies in Stem-related fields as far as they can and to find their way into one of the many interesting and fulfilling careers in related fields.

“South Africa’s ability to solve our problems and compete internationally in research and innovation depends on this,” Niehaus said.

As fewer learners leave primary school with the mathematical and scientific foundations required for advanced study, the Brilliants Programme plays a crucial role in ensuring that those performing above the norm are not left behind.

The 2026 cohort exemplifies this excellence, achieving an average Grade 12 mark of 95.7% in maths and physical science. Forty-one percent of the cohort are pursuing medicine, another 41% are studying engineering and the remaining 18% are enrolled in other Stem disciplines.

Students are attending a range of institutions, with 41% at the University of Cape Town, 27% at Stellenbosch University, 9% at the University of the Witwatersrand and others enrolled at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, University of the Free State, University of Pretoria, University of Johannesburg and North-West University.

The cohort is 64% black and 36% white, with 55% female and 45% male learners. They come from a broad spectrum of school backgrounds: 41% from quintile 1–3 schools, 23% from quintile 1–2 schools, 9% from quintile 1 schools and 59% from quintile 4–5 schools.

The annual programme is unique to the NSTF, offering prestigious national recognition to students for outstanding performance in the National Senior Certificate maths and physical science examinations.

By nurturing South Africa’s top young scientific minds, Niehaus said the NSTF Brilliants Programme continues to invest meaningfully in the country’s future Stem professionals, innovators and leaders.

Edwin Naidu is the head of Higher Education Media Services