Environment

VIDEO: Who is coining it from the Eskom bust?

Solar power installers are coining it, because when load shedding increases, so does the search for solar panels and solar panel purchases.
0

Load shedding affects most South Africans negatively. But some solar power installers are smiling all the way to the bank. Homeowners and businesses are taking a keen interest in purchasing solar power as they can be without electricity for up to 12 hours a day at times. Many people are now taking matters into their own hands. Solar power does not come cheap, though. Some South Africans are paying around R60 000 to R120 000 for solar power to avoid being reliant on Eskom.

Lesego Chepape

×