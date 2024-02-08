Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
The Green Guardian
/ 8 February 2024

Don’t expect a reprieve in electricity prices anytime soon

By
Electricity Infrastructure As Eskom Holdings Soc Ltd. Bailout Prospects Fade
Eskom will increase electricity tarrifs by April. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Residential consumers pay more than those in most African, Southeast Asian and Brics countries

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?


Tags: , , , , , , ,