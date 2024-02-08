The Green Guardian / 8 February 2024 Don’t expect a reprieve in electricity prices anytime soon By Mandisa Nyathi FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Eskom will increase electricity tarrifs by April. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesResidential consumers pay more than those in most African, Southeast Asian and Brics countries This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: Brian Kamazi, article, ESKOM, Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, reg-only, Reserve Bank, Tariffs, the-green-guardian