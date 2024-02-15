The Green Guardian / 15 February 2024 Renewable energy is incapable of solving energy crisis, says Koko By Mandisa Nyathi FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Former acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko. (Madelene Cronje/M&G)The former Eskom chief executive believes the answer lies in nuclear power This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: synchronised generators, article, ESKOM, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Matshela Koko, Nuclear Power, reg-only, the-green-guardian