NPA wants rhino horn trafficker’s eight-year sentenced increased to 45

Limpopo director of public prosecutions Ivy Thenga has called for another rhino-poaching sentence review, after Onward Muchangowa was sentenced to eight years imprisonment this week on rhino poaching charges and conspiracy to sell horns.

This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced last week that it was drafting legal papers to appeal the lenient sentences sibling serial rhino poachers Nikolaas and Gideon Van Deventer received in May this year.

In January 2017, Muchangowa and the Van Deventers were arrested by members of the Limpopo Endangered Species Unity in Makhado after a tip-off that they were trying to sell rhino horns in the area.