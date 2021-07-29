Q&A Sessions: ‘I will be an actor until my last breath’ — James Ngcobo

Veteran actor James Ngcobo, artistic director of Johannesburg’s Market Theatre, wears many hats. Despite his demanding schedule, he took time out to speak to Ntombizodwa Makhoba about a recent milestone at the theatre, how it felt to scoop his fourth South African Film and Television Award for his role in Netflix’s Queen Sono, and his other loves: cooking fish, rabbit stew and biryani, listening to jazz and walking.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In