 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Friday

Lewis Nkosi Selected Milestones: Writing and Honours (COMPILED BY SANDILE NGIDI)

Lewis Nkosi, 1936-2010, left South Africa in 1961 to spend the next 30 years in exile after being denied leave to return. (Photo: Peter Schnetz)
0

1955 — To Herbert Dhlomo, poem published.

1958 — Athol Fugard’s No Good Friday, the Bantu Men’s Social Centre, Johannesburg: production team member.

1959 — Come Back Africa screenplay: co-writer with Bloke Modisane and Lionel Rogosin.

1961/62 — The Rhythm of Violence, stage play.

1962 — The Alien Corn, short story.

1962-1965 — BBC radio series Africa Abroad: producer, transcription centre

1962-1965 — NET radio series African Writers of Today, US: moderator and interviewer.

1963 — The Promise, short story.  

1963 — The Hotel Room, short story.

1964 — Publishes The Rhythm of Violence (Oxford University Press).

1965 — Publishes Home and Exile: Critical Essays (London: Longman).

1966 — Receives the Dakar World Festival of Negro Arts Prize.

1967 — The Prisoner, short story.

1969 — The Trial, short story broadcast on BBC Radio.

1970 — His 1967 stage play, Malcolm, revised as Virgin Malcolm Look Not So Pale, and directed by Lionel Ngakane.

1971 — The London Bach Society, Goldsmith College performs Lewis Nkosi’s The Chameleon and the Lizard (with a Zulu libretto).

1975 — Publishes The Transplanted Heart: Essays on South Africa (Benin City: Ethiope Publishing Corporation).

1982 — Images of a Nation Yet to Be, poem.

1983 — Refugee Woman, poem.

1983 — Publishes the novel Mating Birds (Nairobi: East Africa Publishing House).1983 — The Black Psychiatrist, play, premieres at the Theatre Playhouse, Lusaka.

1986 — Mating Birds listed in the New York Times’ 100 best books published in 1986 and is Channel 4’s Book of the Week.

1987 — Receives the Macmillan Silver Pen Award for his novel, Mating Birds.

1994 — Flying Home!, play, sequel to The Black Psychiatrist.

1999 — Publishes The Mountain in Transition (Vol 79), Indiana University Press,  Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University.

2002 — Underground People, novel, Kwela, Cape Town.

2006 — Mandela’s Ego, novel, Umuzi.

2006 — Receives the Literary Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the South African Literary Awards.  

2013 — The Black Psychiatrist, staged at the Durban University of Technology Campus, directed by Professor Deborah Lutge.

Selected essays

Fiction by South Africans — first published in Black Orpheus (1966).

Alex La Guma: The Man and His Work — first published in The Transplanted Heart (1975).

Negritude: New and Old Perspectives — first published in Tasks and Masks: Themes and Styles of African Literature (Harlow, Essex: Longman, 1981).

White Writing — first published in Third World Quarterly (1989).

Bloke Modisane: Blame Me On History — first published in Southern Review of Books (1990).

The Republic of Letter After the Mandela Republic — first published in Journal of Literary Studies (December 2002).

Main sources

Stiebel, Lindy, and Gunner, Elizabeth. Still Beating the Drum: Critical Perspectives on Lewis Nkosi. Amsterdam: BRILL, 2005.

Starck-Adler, Astrid, and Henrichsen, Dag. Lewis Nkosi. The Black Psychiatrist | Flying Home!: Texts, Perspectives, Homage. Basler Afrika Bibliographien, Namibia Resource Centre & Southern Africa Library.

Nkosi, Lewis. Mating Birds Cape Town: Kwela Books, 2004.

Vote for an independent media

Keep reading for just R5 for your first month.

If our elections coverage helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword. Subscribe for just R5 in your first month.

Sandile Ngidi

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Mid-term budget: Nothing for small and medium enterprises but they...

SMEs are investing in their growth at a rate we’ve never seen before. That is resilience. It is also a sign of the pent-up growth just waiting to explode into our economy — if only the government would see it
miguel da silva
National

No load-shedding over the weekend and next week, says Eskom...

Eskom’s chief executive, Andre de Ruyter, said a number of units were returning to service
anathi madubela
Coronavirus

By Monday 40% of adults will have had at least...

Joe Phaahla expressed concern about the slow vaccine uptake among young adults and said it was vital to speed up vaccination as the festive season neared
emsie ferreira
Politics

KZN coalition talks may rope in Jacob Zuma for ANC

M&G Premium

The Economic Freedom Fighters are said to have made an attempt to convince Herman Mashaba to consider an ANC alliance in Gauteng
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×