Subscribe

Friday

The Flavour Hunter: Brunching at Lily’s Cape Town

0

EAT HERE

Indulge: The sesame bagel consists of cheese, chives, smoked salmon, capers and shallots. Photo: David Harrison
The PlaceLily’s Cape Town
Ideal for Kick off the weekend with a Friday lunch, Saturday breakfast, or treat yourself to Sunday brunch, Lily’s is loved by locals and out-of-towners alike. Sip your flat white or fresh juice just metres away from the beach and its promenade-walkers soaking up the brunch o’clock sun. 
Order This Served open style, The Classic Lox on Bagel is bigger than your traditional bagel. An elevated take on the classic has reams of smoked salmon ribbons, the luscious base layer of chive cream cheese and a sprinkling of capers. This is not your ordinary on-the-go deli-style bagel. You’re going to want to sit down for this one. 
You’ll like it ifIf soaking up the sun at a sidewalk cafe, with a menu that offers elevated takes on the classics is your thing, then this is the place for you. Lily’s menu is for the brunch connoisseur on the lookout for perfectly-poached eggs or the best bite of a bagel. Even vegans have a seat at the table.  
The Friday Mood is#brunch o’clock …. Whether your table is out on the patio or inside the cafe’s cosy atrium, everyone is sitting pretty at Lily’s. It’s the perfect spot for people watching while sipping a mimosa or fresh juice. Lily’s brunch spread is both indulgent and “deliteful”. But don’t take our word for it, head to @mailandguardian_friday Instagram page to check out our reels. 
Address1, Corner Beach Road and Surrey Place, Mouille Point, Cape Town

SIP THIS 


Green goodness: Try this tasty smoothie. Photo: David Harrison

The Place: Lily’s Cape Town

Signature Bev: Pick Your Pleasure: The Lift Juice

Address: 1, Cnr Beach Road & Surrey Place, Mouille Point, Cape Town 

Ingredients: Cucumber, Green Apple, Pear, Ginger, Lime, Spirulina 

Price: R65

Green juice is not just a beverage, it’s a lifestyle. The Lift Juice is your veggie fix without that grassy taste, you’re a bruncher not a bunny after all. The Lift Juice does just that: it lifts your energy and overall vibes as a good test-drive for summer. If you’re trying to resist the urge to order a midday cocktail, pick your pleasure in a green juice moment. Health is wealth when you drink your greens.
Social Media:@lilyscapetown (Instagram), Lily’s Cape Town (Facebook).

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Kimberley Schoeman
Kimberley Schoeman is a sophisticated and eccentric wordsmith at the Mail & Guardian. A tastemaker in the making, she is in pursuit of the best in culture, fashion, and style.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

The Flavour Hunter: Brunching at Lily’s Cape Town

Brunch is not just a meal in the day, it’s a lifestyle. Lily’s Cape Town is the sunny, seaside brunch spot that exudes cool-girl brunch vibes
kimberleys
Opinion

How does SA heal from Dudula bullies and Stellenbosch varsity...

Our reactions would be more positive if we understand that bullies act out as result of their own pain
Ntombenhle Khathwane
Friday

Great year of TV: 2022 television series to check out

This year has been a great TV year. Since we’re halfway through it, , here are 10 television series to check out
kabomo
National

‘Game farming is like any business’: Industry reels in wake...

M&G PREMIUM

Farmers and auction houses say the theft of cash from the president’s farm has unfairly stained the business of big game
Greg Arde
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×