The Flavour Hunter: Brunching at Lily’s Cape Town

EAT HERE
|The Place
|Lily’s Cape Town
|Ideal for
|Kick off the weekend with a Friday lunch, Saturday breakfast, or treat yourself to Sunday brunch, Lily’s is loved by locals and out-of-towners alike. Sip your flat white or fresh juice just metres away from the beach and its promenade-walkers soaking up the brunch o’clock sun.
|Order This
|Served open style, The Classic Lox on Bagel is bigger than your traditional bagel. An elevated take on the classic has reams of smoked salmon ribbons, the luscious base layer of chive cream cheese and a sprinkling of capers. This is not your ordinary on-the-go deli-style bagel. You’re going to want to sit down for this one.
|You’ll like it if
|If soaking up the sun at a sidewalk cafe, with a menu that offers elevated takes on the classics is your thing, then this is the place for you. Lily’s menu is for the brunch connoisseur on the lookout for perfectly-poached eggs or the best bite of a bagel. Even vegans have a seat at the table.
|The Friday Mood is
|#brunch o’clock …. Whether your table is out on the patio or inside the cafe’s cosy atrium, everyone is sitting pretty at Lily’s. It’s the perfect spot for people watching while sipping a mimosa or fresh juice. Lily’s brunch spread is both indulgent and “deliteful”. But don’t take our word for it, head to @mailandguardian_friday Instagram page to check out our reels.
|Address
|1, Corner Beach Road and Surrey Place, Mouille Point, Cape Town
SIP THIS
Signature Bev: Pick Your Pleasure: The Lift Juice
Ingredients: Cucumber, Green Apple, Pear, Ginger, Lime, Spirulina
Price: R65
Green juice is not just a beverage, it’s a lifestyle. The Lift Juice is your veggie fix without that grassy taste, you’re a bruncher not a bunny after all. The Lift Juice does just that: it lifts your energy and overall vibes as a good test-drive for summer. If you’re trying to resist the urge to order a midday cocktail, pick your pleasure in a green juice moment. Health is wealth when you drink your greens.
Social Media:@lilyscapetown (Instagram), Lily’s Cape Town (Facebook).