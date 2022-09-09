Account

Durban’s Dukkah is a delicious delight

Fine dining: Dukkah Restaurant and Bar, in Durban’s Florida Road, is ideal for celebrating a special occasion.
It’s the city that calls itself the warmest place to be in South Africa. From the rippling of the Tugela River to the rising mountains that make up the Valley of a Thousand Hills, KwaZulu-Natal is not only home to the Zulu Empire but various other cultures that influence its expanding cuisine. 

Dukkah Restaurant and Bar, in Florida Road, one of Durban’s most vibrant streets, gets its name from an Egyptian and Middle Eastern condiment made using a mixture of herbs, nuts and spices. 

Taking its culinary influences from “the eastern coastline” of Africa, the restaurant provides a lush, contemporary, high-end cocktail bar and lounge experience. 

Open for lunch and dinner, Dukkah serves breakfast only on weekends. The menu is designed by celebrity chef Peter Goffe-Wood, who pulls inspiration from places such as Nairobi and Zanzibar.   

The industrial look of the exterior of the building contrasts with the modern, rustic aesthetic found inside the restaurant and bar.

Dukkah makes for the perfect midday dining experience. It has an extensive drinks menu, which also offers a variety of wines. To go with the substantial wine list is the restaurant’s cocktail menu, with prices ranging between R55 and R120. 

Dukkah provides fine dining with a main course costing between R145 and R355.  

The Place: Dukkah Restaurant and Bar

Ideal for: With its comprehensive wine and cocktail list, the restaurant is the perfect place for anyone who enjoys a variety of drinks. Dukkah is also ideal for anyone looking to celebrate a special occasion or enjoy a fine dining experience.

Order This: Seafood linguine made with chardonnay cream, prawns, mussels and squid, with chilli to add flavour, and gremolata for extra seasoning. If you are craving something sweet, try the chocolate fondant, which is created with chocolate crumb and served with vanilla ice cream.

Signature Bev: Mai Tai, which is made up of either “white” rum or “black” rum, pineapple, lemon, orange and orgeat syrup. Best enjoyed during summer, this drink is the right balance of sweet and strong, leaving you refreshed.

You’ll like it if: You have an eye for beautiful spaces and enjoy fine dining without compromising on great drinks. 

The Friday Mood is: Dress to impress. Although Dukkah can get busy at lunch and dinner time, there is plenty of room to enjoy the beautifully designed space. Its aesthetic makes the perfect backdrop to take stunning pictures when celebrating a special occasion. 

Social Media: @dukkahdurban on instagram/ Dukkah Restaurant & Bar on Facebook.

LOCATION: 59 Florida Rd, Windermere, Durban.

Bongeka Gumede

