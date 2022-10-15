Subscribe

This eatery Roars with flavour

Hear it: Roar Bistro & Bar in Sandton can seat up to 120 people, making it suitable for small events.
If you consider yourself a gastronome, then Roar Bistro & Bar might be your new happy place. At the foot of the Michelangelo Towers, in Africa’s richest square mile in Sandton, Roar is the new restaurant owned by the Legacy Group, known for providing spectacular dining experiences at its other ventures, Aurum and Alto234. 

The chief operating officer of Legacy Hotels & Resorts, Robert Hodson, says the group wanted to set up a unique restaurant that celebrates a variety of international cuisines in an accessible and enjoyable atmosphere. 

“We wanted to create a dining experience that would be one of its kind in Sandton,” he says. 

“By taking full advantage of our street-side location, and creating a small-plate menu with a fusion of African, European, Middle Eastern and Mauritian flavours, we have achieved this.” 

The menu has something for everyone and prices go up to R350. Prices for drinks range from R55 for a glass of wine to R1 550 for a bottle of champagne. 

The restaurant has seating for up to 120 guests, making it a great space to host anything from an intimate dinner party to a small-scale event. It features a bar and a lounge with an outdoor patio, which is suitable for afternoon drinks. 

The Place: Roar Bistro & Bar 

IDEAL FOR: Anyone looking to explore new tastes in a family-friendly environment. Although Roar offers a wide range of main dishes, combining tapas meals can create a memorable dining experience, great for a chic date night or afternoon lunch with family and friends.

Order this: Spicy lamb curry made with homemade Durban masala served with either steamed rice or homemade roti. The tenderness of the lamb when paired with the softness of the roti makes for a simple yet saporous combination. If you are craving something sweet, try the satisfyingly rich and creamy chocolate fondant. 

Signature Bev: The Strawberry Basil Smash made with Hendrick’s gin, strawberry syrup, sugar syrup, lemon juice and fresh basil and strawberries. It’s a sweet, refreshing cocktail that will quench your thirst in the summer heat.

You’ll like it if: You enjoy discovering different flavours and textures in a intimate, yet vibrant, atmosphere. The menu includes dishes from other African countries, such as Nigeria, Mozambique and Mauritius, making it great for fans of the continent’s cuisine.  

The Friday Mood Is: Sharing is caring. Roar Bistro & Bar is best enjoyed with others, so bring your closest friends and family to commune around food ranging from grilled octopus to jollof rice. 

Social Media: @roarbistroandbar on Instagram / Roar Bistro & Bar on Facebook   

Location: 8 Maude St, Sandown

Bongeka Gumede

×