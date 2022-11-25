Subscribe

Friday

The Winelands shine in international best wine tourism awards

We will have a poorer harvest than the glowing 2020-21 harvest, but will probably not have to import supplies. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)
0

Weltevrede, the Jonker family’s estate near Robertson in the Cape Winelands, has won an award for innovative contribution to wine tourism in Cape Town and surrounding areas.

It was recognised as one of the 11 best wine tourism regions in the world at the 2023 Best of Wine Tourism Awards held on 4 November in Mendoza, Argentina. 

These awards, by the Great Wine Capitals Global Network, take place annually and focus on highlighting leading wine estates and regions in winery tourism. 

The network received 545 entries, which was narrowed down to 75 regional awards, from which only 11 “exceptional business” were selected as international winners  by a jury of industry experts.

The Jonke family had been living on Weltevrede since 1912. Klass Jonker planted the first vines in the area.His son Japie Jonker inherited the farm in the 1930s and expanded the vineyards. Lourens Jonker took over the farm in 1969 after completing his qualification in viniculture and studying European wine lands. 

Since then the farm has continued to expand. It now offers a tour of the wine cellars that includes a wine tasting of their chardonnay and champagne. Visitors can also create their own Cap Classique bottle while enjoying a meal at the restaurant. 

Others winners included Grapes for Good from Australia, Marqués de Murrieta in Spain, Château Fleur de Lisse inFrance, La Vigne Swiss Wine Therapy in Switzerland, Rheingrün Hofgarten, Westhofen in Germany, Anaia Wines in Argentina, Quanta Terra Douro in Portugal, Press Restaurant in the US, Pieropan in Italy and Matetic Winery in Chile.  

Catherine Leparmentier, the managing director of the Great Wine Capitals Network, speaks about the importance of promoting wine tourism to contribute to an economic and business sector through innovation.

“Given the difficult times the world went through in the last couple of years, we are very impressed by the resilience of the wine industry regarding their wine tourism activities. Innovative programs, new services, updated marketing strategies have enabled the wineries to recover quickly from the consequences of the global pandemic,” she says. 

To qualify for entry, the applicants had to be a member of the network, which includes Napa Valley and San Francisco in the United States, Valparaiso and Casablanca Valley in Chile, Mendoza in Argentina, Porto in Portugal, Bilbao Rioja in Spain, Bordeaux in France, Mainz Rheinhessen in Germany, Lausanne In Switzerland, Verona in Italy, the Cape Winelands in South Africa, and Adelaide in Australia.   

The seven categories were: Accommodation, Restaurants, Architecture and Landscape, Art and Culture, Wine Tourism Services, Innovative Wine Tourism Experience and Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices. 


Take 90% off your first month, or 50% off a year’s subscription to the Mail & Guardian, and get
access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, and a digital copy of the printed
paper each week.
Our Black Friday deal is on from 24 November to 27 November 2022.

Bongeka Gumede

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

The Winelands shine in international best wine tourism awards

The Cape Winelands has been selected as one of the 11 best wine tourism regions in the world
bongekag
Business

Do your homework before you spend on Black Friday to...

Shoppers are cautioned not to splurge on goods they don’t need, especially in this inflationary environment
anathi madubela
Opinion

A moment of possibility dawns for the American left

For the first time since the 1960s, anti-imperialism is back on the US left’s agenda. South Africa should follow suit
Imraan Buccus Guest Author
Sport

World Cup wrap: Added time, shock results and what to...

The first round of games are done. Who stood out, who flopped and what to watch out for
ozayr patel
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×