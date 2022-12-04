The Finest in dining at Salsify

With the holiday season approaching, here’s a suggestion for a new experience.

If you are planning on visiting the Mother City, or live there, make sure to add Salsify at the Roundhouse restaurant in Camps Bay to your list of places to eat.

The restaurant recently bagged a three-star rating at the Eat Out Awards 2022 and took home the award for the best restaurant in South Africa at the South African Luxe 100 Best Awards.

It opened in 2018 but recently underwent a transformation to give it a more contemporary look and feel — and a new menu.

The modern design complements the historical significance of the building which dates back to 1786 and is a national monument. It was used as a hunting lodge by governor of the Cape Lord Charles Somerset from 1814 to 1826.

There are three dining areas in the restaurant — the Seasonal Room, Sea Room and Somerset Room — curated to provide a unique experience. There are views of the Atlantic Ocean and Lion’s Head.

The six-course menu costs R950 and the full dining experience R1 450, with a boutique wine pairing or gem series wine pairing as options.

Booking is essential, so make sure you make your reservation at least two weeks in advance.

Tasty: Pan-roasted linefish with black rice and spiced lemongrass cream.

Ideal for: Fine dining connoisseurs who enjoy unique spaces and an experimental menu. It’s also great for enjoying an afternoon lunch with a close friend or an intimate celebratory dinner date with a loved one.

Order this: Try the six-course menu, which includes smoked springbok coupled with porcini and goat’s cheese mousse and puffed sorghum to start. This is followed by poached langoustine with chive gnocchi and potato emulsion, served with spring truffle. Delight in the pan-roasted linefish served with baked black rice and spiced lemongrass cream as one of the mains. Beef fillet with “krummelpap” and potjie essence follows. To cleanse your palate before the final course, enjoy the num num sorbet with guava butter and lime yoghurt. Dessert is hazelnut and bitter chocolate tart which comes with tonka bean marshmallow and Laphroaig whiskey ice cream.

Signature Bev: Angus Paul Transient Lands Pinotage 2020 for the first meal and pair the poached langoustine with the Saurwein Chi Riesling 2021. For the beef fillet, go with Journey’s End Cape Doctor Red 2017. The pan roasted linefish goes well with an Arendsig Chardonnay 2021 and for the dessert try the Beaumont Cape Vintage 2018.

You’ll like it if: You enjoy a carefully curated dining experience with a fine dining menu which explores different ingredients and tastes.

The Friday Mood Is: “Expect the unexpected.” Head chef and co-owner of Salsify at the Roundhouse Ryan Cole believes in expecting the unexpected in fine dining at the restaurant and that’s the experience you will get. The menu is not fixed, and changes according to what is in season, keeping guests guessing.

Social Media: @salsify_at_the_roundhouse on Instagram/ Salsify At The Roundhouse on Facebook

Location: Roundhouse, Round House Road, Camps Bay, Cape Town