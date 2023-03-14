Graphics contest explores vibrant African marketplaces

The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu was an advocate for ubuntu, an African concept about understanding that a person is a person through other people.

“Africa is the birthplace of Ubuntu, the ancient spirituality of humanities oneness with our creator, the other and nature. I encourage you to remember the magic of who you are, live to your highest potential and see the potential in others to celebrate the wonder of our diversity and most importantly to go and be who you are. This is our common legacy,” Tutu shared on the Desmond Tutu Peace Foundation channel.

And it’s on the backbone of ubuntu, which encourages commemorating the lively and varied nature of Africa, that financial services corporation American Express, in partnership with Nedbank, launched the Amex ZA Graphic Arts Challenge.

It gathers graphic artists, illustrators and designers throughout the continent to explore the theme “vibrant African marketplace – everyone is welcome” by curating intriguing and exciting artwork.

More than 500 artists took part in the initiative and a panel of adjudicators used an intense selection process to choose five winners who each walked away with R100 000 and will have their work featured on signage for American Express merchants across South Africa.

The five winners, Mark Modimola, Nene Mahlangu, Hlulani Trevor Hlongwane, Michelle Ewany Opani and Althea Botha, were announced at an inspiring evening showcasing the designs of talented young and upcoming creatives, along with those of the other entrants, at the Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Business Development vice-president sub-Saharan Africa at American Express, James Wainaina, said they were inspired by the number of high-quality entries and the immense amount of creativity that went into them.

“The winning entries are all rooted in the vibrant hospitality that South Africa is known for globally and carry welcoming messages that American Express is proud to support. To all the inspirational artists that entered this competition, thank you for providing us with a visual reminder of the wonders of our country and its people. Thank you for inspiring us to remain positive and optimistic as we continue to build our nation together,” Wainaina said.

Johannesburg-based multidisciplinary visual artist Mahlangu’s winning piece, titled The Joy of Shopping, is a celebration of black happiness and the vibrancy of a diverse nation.

In a statement about her artwork, Mahlangu mentions that her intention was to capture the thrilling feeling of purchasing goods and receiving the package.

“As a passionate shopper, the thought of entering a marketplace brings me immense excitement. Through this acrylic painting, I aimed to convey the elation and fulfilment that comes with purchasing the things we love and need.

“I wanted to capture that special moment just after making a purchase, when you’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of your item. That feeling of anticipation and joy as you receive a notification that your package has been delivered is truly indescribable,” she shares.

Known for exploring themes of fashion, identity and spirituality through art, Mahlangu describes her art as “inclusive and welcoming to all” demonstrating the need for financial freedom, which she believes everyone should have.

“I believe that everyone should have access to this wonderful experience of meaningful exchange. I was inspired by the work of United Nations Women, which states that investing in women’s economic empowerment is a crucial step towards achieving gender equality, eradicating poverty, and driving inclusive economic growth.

“In keeping with this, I chose to feature a contemporary African woman as the main figure in my artwork, as a symbol of the joy of shopping that is available to all in this incredible marketplace,” she says.

Mahlangu’s work includes designing two South African coins in 2019, one of which featured a black girl’s face. She was the lead visual artist for South African DJ

Black Coffee’s Ibiza residency in 2022, curating more than 20 art pieces.

The Amex ZA Graphic Challenge exhibition will be running until 14 April 2023 at the Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank.