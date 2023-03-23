30 years of Boom Shaka with the Mail & Guardian

The mid-1990s in South Africa saw the emergence of one of the country’s biggest kwaito groups. Boom Shaka hit the music scene in 1993 and consisted of four members — Lebo Mathosa, Theo Nhlengethwa, Junior Sokhela and Thembi Seete.

Their debut single It’s About Time, released in 1993, marked the beginning of what would be an 11-year career that had an exceptional effect on the country’s music landscape.

Emerging while South Africa was transitioning into a democracy, the band became a defining sound for young people. It wasn’t just the music that captivated the nation, it was their vibrant nature, edgy fashion sense and sometimes provocative choreography that inspired the youngsters of then.

The group also laid the foundation for other local kwaito and pop groups that would follow in similar footsteps such as Adilah, Jamali and 101.

The band graced international stages alongside Janet Jackson, Tevin Campbell and Shabba Ranks. Boom Shaka also introduced the country to Lebo Mathosa, who would become a musician that left a lasting impression on many, including other entertainers such as Thandiswa Mazwai.

Former bandmate Thembi Seete — who moved on to forge a career in entertainment as an actress on shows such as Gomora, Yizo Yizo and Gaz’ lam — sat down with Kaya FM about a year ago to speak about some of the group’s significant moments.

“We had unforgettable performances and experiences, but the one that stands out the most is the very first Studio Mix. We were wearing black and white with gold braids, Dr Martens, with skimpy tops and people were asking who these kids are. Are they South Africans? South Africa stood still that day asking themselves who we were. The music was international, rare, fresh, something that had never been heard before,” she said.

In honour of Boom Shaka’s 30th anniversary we decided to share our team’s fondest memories associated with the ensemble’s catalogue.

People, songs, stories

National sales manager Thulani Pfende: “It has to be Thobela‘. What a hit, easy to sing along and the dance, swinging hips side by side and waving the hands. Classic, classic, classic.”

Product manager Candice Williams: “I’ll echo my friend Thulani, but my fave memory has to be their performance on Jam Alley and the vibe. It’s quite bad quality but the vaaabs are there”.

Graphic designer John McCann: “The first time I heard Boom Shaka’s song It’s About Time, it was playing in the background on TV. I immediately stopped walking across the room to listen but only heard a short piece of it. The rhythm was a thing of wonder and the vocals intriguing. It was a new sound and it left me wanting to hear it again.”

Reporter Khaya Koko: “They wrote and performed the greatest love song of all time, Lerato. If you’re young you won’t know the song, it’s Tembisa classic.”

Friday sub-editor Mtungwa Mahlangu: “Gcwala reminds me of my high school girlfriend. ‘Mina ngiyagcwala ngowami’, the lyrics had a deeper meaning for both her and me.”

Circulation executive Jabulile Tshakaza: “Gcwala!!! Hai noooooo, now that’s a hit, it will get you on the dance floor for sure.”

Deputy editor Athandiwe Saba: “It’s About Time is definitely my favourite. Especially when they used to lift up their legs like Captain Morgan does. As a youngster that was life, it was exhilaration, Boom Shaka was life.”

Reporter Bongeka Gumede: “As a Gen Z I never got to witness the glory days of Boom Shaka but one song that would constantly play at home or on Sabc 1 was It’s About Time. Agh man, it was catchy and the band had these cool dance moves not to mention their style. I remember standing in front of the television with my short shorts and crop top trying to imitate Lebo dancing. They were so cool.”

Reporter Lesego Chepape: “It has to be Bambanani, Boom Shaka featuring iHhashi Elimhlophe. It reminds me of my mother. Whenever we had guests over, which was almost every weekend and Bambanani came on, she would take the TV remote and sing and dance through the whole song. I would pretend as if I am going to the kitchen just to catch a glimpse of my mother being a superstar.”

Editor-in-chief Ron Derby: “Free captured the attitude of a young, emerging black South Africa that refused to be told where to stand, how to speak and act. Free from our parents apartheid shackles and the patronising nature of our relationship with white South Africa.’ It was just too cool …That energy is nuts in that song.”