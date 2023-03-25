Rejoice foodies, Restaurant Week is upon us!

Sleek: The restaurant at the Durban Yacht Mole, 9th Avenue Waterside, has a cool, clean and contemporary look.

Get your taste buds ready as the season of feasting is upon us, with the Easter holidays drawing nearer. And what better time to launch this year’s Restaurant Week?

If you’re unfamiliar with this annual culinary event, it is aimed at promoting local establishments. But it’s also a chance for foodies to experience a variety of dishes at more affordable prices, making it easy to try numerous eateries throughout the event.

This international phenomenon was established in 1992 by Tim Zagat, co-founder of the Zagat Survey, an online platform that complies restaurant ratings by diners. Restaurant Week was created as a marketing strategy for those eateries but to also provide the public with an opportunity to dine at a discounted price, allowing them to sample the more expensive meals they may not usually be able to afford.

Restaurants from across South Africa, mainly in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, will be participating in the event. They include Sejour in Houghton, Dusk in Stellenbosch and 9th Avenue Waterside, near Durban harbour.

Booking is a must if you want to attend Restaurant Week, which will be taking place from 31 March to 30 April.

Here is how you can participate

Click here to log on to the events website. In the search bar, type the name of the participating city or province for the restaurant you’d like to visit and pick the eatery of your choice from the list provided.

Select the place, choose a date and time, fill in the number of people you are making a reservation for, click the course you are interested in, fill in your details on the form that appears and click reserve. It’s that simple.