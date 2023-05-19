If there’s one thing you do this week…

Multipurpose: BKhz doesn't just house Banele Khoza's artwork. It is also a gallery for other artists, a place where people can meet, talk about art and watch the artist at work in his studio. (Renata Larroyd)

Countrywide

■ The Metropolitan Opera in New York hosts some of the best performers in the world and, with its Live in HD series, you can see it in the comfort of select Ster-Kinekor cinemas until 3 June.

This year’s season features the world premiere of The Hours, the company premieres of Champion and Medea as well as four additional new productions.

The Met Live in HD series will be screened at Cinema Nouveau Rosebank Mall, Bedford Centre and Brooklyn Mall in Gauteng; Gateway in Umhlanga, KZN, and Garden Route, Somerset West and Blue Route in the Western Cape. Book online at https://sterkinekor.com/. Tickets are R200.

Johannesburg

■ Between late 2017 and 2021, artist Sethembile Msezane went through a challenging period of personal loss and her works on the show Liguqubele iZulu at BKhz in Johnnesburg reflect on these experiences.

Msezane’s monochromatic paintings of cloud formations express loss, and the feelings of anger, uncertainty and pain which come with it, as being fluid, unpredictable and changing.

Through these paintings, which use rainwater, plants used for making snuff and Msezane’s breath to create patterns over the canvas, the artist shows, rather than there being a simple path to healing, one has to constantly reflect on, and work through, loss.

The exhibition ends on 20 May with a conversation between the artist and BKhz. Dress code is all white. No RSVP required. Everyone is welcome. Free admission.

■ Fourways Farmers Market is now a three-day treat — open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays — offering great food, delicious cocktails.

[email protected], with opening times from 3pm to 10pm, launched in February.

Take a break from the busy city and stop by for post-work drinks with friends overlooking a beautiful dam. Early afternoon is a good time for young families.

The market day includes selected traders and live music.

The Fourways Farmers Market is at the Modderfontein Reserve. Entrance is R20. There are electronic payment options at the market but make sure to carry cash if you are visiting during load-shedding to avoid disappointment.

Pretoria

■ On the first Saturday of every month, Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria hosts one of Gauteng’s finest antiques fairs, known for its carefully curated selection of top dealers from the South African Antique Dealers’ Association.

Every month there’s a superb collection of high-quality vintage pieces to browse, ranging from period jewellery to beautiful tableware, collectable ceramics and unusual treasures from yesteryear, such as antique snuffboxes, old-fashioned cameras and even gramophones.

The fair is open from 9am to 3pm in the Woolworths Court at Brooklyn Mall, Pretoria. For more info: thecollector.co.za

Cape Town

■ Take the hassle out of planning an interesting date and go with an intimate cocktail and snack pairing evening at Woodstock’s StrangeLove Cocktail Lounge. On Saturday, 20 May, pop in and meet like-minded singles in a relaxed and informal setting.

The dress code is cocktail, meaning semi-formal, with a touch of glam. Tickets are limited to keep the event exclusive and include three craft cocktails whipped up by the mixology team and paired with snacks.

ID is required when you enter, for safety purposes and to keep the events exclusive.

Ages: 38+. Saturday, 20 May from 5pm to 8pm. StrangeLove Cocktail Lounge, Hope Distillery, 7 Hopkins Street, Salt River, Cape Town. Cost: R450pp, and R350pp for Curated Connections members.

■ UB40 featuring Ali Campbell adds another chapter to a story that began in the Birmingham, England, suburb of Moseley in 1979 when UB40, taking their name from the form given to individuals claiming unemployment benefits, started putting an indigenous British slant on Jamaican reggae. Lead singer Ali Campbell joined Birmingham singer and toaster Pato Banton to top the UK charts again with Baby Come Back in 1994. Paying homage to the songs that inspired them, UB40 also released three volumes of the Labour of Love series, covering Jamaican standards such as Eric Donaldson’s Cherry Oh Baby and Lord Creator’s Kingston Town.

30 May, 8pm, Grand Arena, GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World, 1 Jakes Gerwel Drive, Acacia Park, Cape Town. Tickets are R625 to R1 660.

Durban

■ Attention food and wine lovers. Get ready for a weekend of indulgence, entertainment and fun at The Country Market Food and Wine Festival 2023.

The festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. Sample the finest gourmet food, local produce, baked goods, cured meats, sweets and crafted confections.

At The Country Market Food and Wine Festival, you’ll have the chance to taste and buy food from the finest vendors around. You’ll get to meet the makers behind the products, learn about their craft and discover new flavours that will delight your taste buds.Camp Orchards, Friday, 26 May at 2pm. For more info quicket.co.za.