If there’s one thing you do this week…

The Portuguese Festival 2023 will take place at Nasrec Expo Centre in Joburg.

Johannesburg

After a few years’ hiatus, the Portuguese cultural festival is once again set to wow the citizens of Johannesburg and its surrounds. This time, the venue will be the Nasrec Expo Centre in Joburg. It runs from 10am on Friday, 26 May until 10pm on Sunday.

The Portuguese Festival 2023 is set to revive a proud decades-old tradition and organiser Paulo Calisto promises it will showcase the best of South African Portuguese culture as well as other entertainment.

Traditional Portuguese music and dance will be the centrepiece of the event, while top musical acts from a range of cultures and musical genres will feature over the three days.

Portuguese cuisine, such as peri-peri chicken, prego rolls and pasteis de nata, will be a key attraction.

Headlining the entertainment on the stage is renowned balladeer João Quintino. Famous for the hits Queres Tu e Quero Eu and Adoro Portugal, Quintino and his traditional band have released a number of albums internationally. Other popular Portuguese artists that will appear include the soulful Diana de Sousa, Miguel Pregueiro and Ana de Abreu.

Also performing will be Kurt Darren, Jack Parow, Mi Casa, Choppa and DJ Crazy G.

“We are extremely proud of the musical line-up we have put together for the 2023 Portuguese Festival,” says Calisto.

“We have obviously catered for Portuguese tastes in our set lists, but we represent a whole range of musical genres on each of the show days.

“I advise any music fan who wants to see a particular artist to visit our website or Facebook page and see which artists are appearing on a particular day.”

Another reason to attend the event is the Portuguese dances, performed in full traditional costume.

The Portuguese community in South Africa has grown over the years and is now said to number more than half a million people.

Portugal’s links to South Africa were established before any other European nation. The explorer Bartholomeu Dias was the first European to set foot on South African soil, when he reached the Cape in 1488.

Calisto points out that while the festival will focus on food, drink and live entertainment, there will be a number of other attractions. One of these will be drifting on the Nasrec skid pan, where showgoers will be able to ride as passengers in bellowing, tyre-shredding V8 drift cars.

“We have run drifting events at our car shows for the past decade and people are always blown away by how exciting it is to be driven sideways, right on the edge of control, in a V8 monster.”

There will be a large flea market section, with fine goods on sale.

Other attractions will be helicopter flips and, for the younger children, there will be plenty of entertainment, including a play area and a mini fun fair.

Admission is R120 for adults and R80 for children under 14. Secure parking will be available at the Nasrec Expo Centre at R30. Tickets are available from Computicket or at the gates.

Cape Town

The Wynberg Campus of Schools will present its annual collaborative Choral Concert for 2023, taking place on Tuesday, 23 May at 6.30pm at the Cape Town City Hall.

Be entertained by the vocal talents of senior choirs and ensembles from the four campus schools — Wynberg Girls’ Junior School, Wynberg Boys’ Junior School, Wynberg Girls’ High School and Wynberg Boys’ High School.

Tickets cost R75pp for general admission (unreserved seating) and R150pp for limited, unreserved Balcony Bay seating.

Secure parking on the Grand Parade is included in all ticket prices.

Durban

The leading Indian fashion and lifestyle exhibition company Hi Life will put on Hi Life Durban, which promises to be a celebration of the richness and opulence of Indian haute couture.

From bridal wear and festive attire to contemporary fusion wear, the event aims to showcase the latest trends and designs from top Indian designers.

“Whether you’re attending a wedding, a gala event, or just want to add a touch of glamour to your everyday wardrobe, this is one event that’s a must-visit,” say the organisers of Hi Life Durban.

The exhibition runs from 30 June to 2 July. For tickets visit: http://hilifeexhibitions.in.