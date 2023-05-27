Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Friday
/ 27 May 2023

Objects of Desire: Fresh fits

By
Watch obd
Arnold & Son is marking the Year of the Rabbit with a brand-new Perpetual Moon watch.

The world of fashion right now is, to say the least, chaotic. There are people chasing the quiet luxury trend, others are in some sort of “era” and then there are those who seem to have it all figured out. 

To help digest the volumes on new launches, zeitgeist designers and trends, we’ve curated a four-piece collection of items that will help things feel refreshed. 

World is watching 

The Perpetual Moon watch from Arnold & Son celebrates the Year of the Rabbit. The face is adorned with a full moon crafted in mother-of-pearl and other handpainted pieces. The watch’s moon phase is so precise, the company boasts, that it will remain accurate for 122 years before it deviates from the real lunar cycle. Available through Arnold & Son

Alaia-Le-Papa-Crossbody
Carry your valuables in a functional and fashionable Le Papa bag from Alaia.

Come to le papa 

Joining the ranks of the 2023 “It” bags, the Le Papa by Alaia is both functional and fashionable. The three gussets have an accordion-like effect but come together to form an “A” shape, an ode to Azzedine Alaia himself. Architectural in shape, but smooth in texture, Le Papa is for safe keeping. Available through 2A Store, Hyde Park, Johannesburg. 

Sharp focus 

Jacques-Marie-Mache
Jacques Marie Mage + Yellowstone Dealan Square-Frames are the swishest way to keep the sun out of your eyes this winter.

These days, the suave sunglasses brand Jacques Marie Mage appears to be on everyone’s faces but which silhouette reigns supreme? This winter, the Jacques Marie Mage + Yellowstone Dealan Square-Frame, in acetate with silver hardware, nods to the beautiful Yellowstone National Park, in the US, ringing in a new air of adventure. Available through Jacques Marie Mage.

Change of suit 

The quirky designers at Bode bring 1940s clutch purse designs, favoured by many menswear enthusiasts, to men’s tailored suiting. This jewelled Ivy jacket and matching trousers bring soft suiting to the fore. Swirling patterns, gold bullion threads and embellishments also give a wild, wild West flair to the look. Available through Bode.

JEWELEDIVYSET_05
This jewelled Ivy jacket with matching trousers is the latest in menswear from Bode’s designers.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,