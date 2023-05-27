Objects of Desire: Fresh fits

Arnold & Son is marking the Year of the Rabbit with a brand-new Perpetual Moon watch.

World is watching

The Perpetual Moon watch from Arnold & Son celebrates the Year of the Rabbit. The face is adorned with a full moon crafted in mother-of-pearl and other handpainted pieces. The watch’s moon phase is so precise, the company boasts, that it will remain accurate for 122 years before it deviates from the real lunar cycle. Available through Arnold & Son.

Carry your valuables in a functional and fashionable Le Papa bag from Alaia.

Come to le papa

Joining the ranks of the 2023 “It” bags, the Le Papa by Alaia is both functional and fashionable. The three gussets have an accordion-like effect but come together to form an “A” shape, an ode to Azzedine Alaia himself. Architectural in shape, but smooth in texture, Le Papa is for safe keeping. Available through 2A Store, Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Sharp focus

Jacques Marie Mage + Yellowstone Dealan Square-Frames are the swishest way to keep the sun out of your eyes this winter.

These days, the suave sunglasses brand Jacques Marie Mage appears to be on everyone’s faces but which silhouette reigns supreme? This winter, the Jacques Marie Mage + Yellowstone Dealan Square-Frame, in acetate with silver hardware, nods to the beautiful Yellowstone National Park, in the US, ringing in a new air of adventure. Available through Jacques Marie Mage.

Change of suit

The quirky designers at Bode bring 1940s clutch purse designs, favoured by many menswear enthusiasts, to men’s tailored suiting. This jewelled Ivy jacket and matching trousers bring soft suiting to the fore. Swirling patterns, gold bullion threads and embellishments also give a wild, wild West flair to the look. Available through Bode.